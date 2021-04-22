Sony and Disney sign agreement: new Spider-Man material will arrive on Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Interesting news comes from Deadline for fans of Spider-Man. According to the news outlet, Sony and Disney have reached an agreement in which the former will allow the transmission of new Spider-Man material on Disney Pus. Recall that Sony has many of the film rights to the character, so other companies cannot do much with Peter Parker without his permission. With this deal, Sony will put a significant amount of money on the stock market and, incidentally, will bring the adventures of the spider superhero to a greater number of platforms. Here all the details.

At the moment, all the attention towards Spider-Man is focused on the story developed by Sony and Marvel together, that is, the adventure starring Tom Holland. This version of Spider-Man has awarded both companies large amounts of money, so distributing more material through streaming will be very beneficial. After a few years of tension between Sony and Disney, both companies are beginning to find a balance that keeps things calm. But what is the new deal between the two of them?

Financial specifications were not disclosed but the deal is said to have cost more than $ 3 billion … a very, very large sum. Disney has managed to get Sony to allow it to stream Spider-Man movies and other franchises on platforms such as Disney Plus and Hulu, but long after the date stipulated in the Netflix catalog has passed, as we remember that Sony had already signed another document with the red giant of stremiang. A company statement said the deal “gives Disney enormous programming potential across all of its platforms and makes them key destinations for a strong collection of Spider-Man movies.”

Right now, the Spider-Man movie that has fans on the edge of their seats is Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third solo adventure of Tom holland like Peter Parker in the MCU. Production on the film is well advanced and will soon hit theaters with huge promise. The most passionate fans of the character waiting for young Peter to meet some versions of him from other universes; For a long time there has been talk about the arrival of the multiverse and it seems that with this movie things will come true.

Fans dream that not only Andrew Garfield, but Tobey Maguire, will make a triumphant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with more mature versions of their respective Peter Parker, something similar to what was observed in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, when Miles Morales meets multiple Spider-Men, including a version of Peter Parker who is already in his forties. The Marvel Studios fandom wants the executives to seize the opportunity and deliver us a supreme adventure that includes several Peter Parkers.

Marvel Studios did not have the opportunity to present new projects to their fans throughout 2020 due to the global health crisis that is not over yet. But thanks to Disney Plus, this 2021 has been able to bring to the public some series that have captured the public’s attention. A few weeks ago it was announced that several movies on the calendar have been delayed again, the closest being Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney Plus on July 9, 2021 (paying Premium Access, of course). Better days are coming for the superhero cinemas in Hollywood, at least that’s what the fans hope.

