Sony Alpha engineers tell how they developed the camera of the new Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony explains the secrets of the camera of its new Xperia 1 III

Once one of the most important brands in the mobile landscapeSony is today – unfortunately – light years away in terms of sales from firms such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and even Huawei. Despite all this, the Japanese company does not lose hope and intends to do the impossible not to end up like LG, that is, leaving the smart phone sector.

For this, the new Sony Xperia 1 III has presented a terminal that, like its predecessors, stands out for its great photographic section. But what is so special about this Sony’s camera? Their engineers tell us in great detail.

This is how the camera of the new Sony Xperia 1 III was developed

Sony’s mobile phone department, like other firms, is not living at its best. The competition is fierce (especially the one that comes from China) and every time we can find better mobile phones at lower prices. Despite all this, Sony smartphones have a certain charm and If they stand out for something, it is for their photographic section.

In this device, Sony has decided not to bet on the high-resolution sensors in its new reference device. Instead, remains conservative by providing a 12 megapixel triple camera.

However, we do find a great novelty such as the inclusion of a variable telephoto system built into the 12 megapixel telephoto sensor. Thanks to a special lens system, the sensor allows to vary between a focal length of 70 and 105 millimeters equivalent without the need to resort to extra sensors.

Besides that, we have a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and an 8 megapixel front selfie sensor.

For all of the above and as we read in GSMArena, Sony had to recruit optical, software and image quality engineers from Alpha, commissioning them to develop an experience similar to the one that photography professionals enjoy.

According to the video, these engineers developed everything; from the lenses, the sensor as well as the image processing which made each of these components a perfect match with the others.

However, This Sony Xperia 1 III not only stands out for its camera. It also has the fashionable processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The battery has 4,500 mAh capacity, and the 30W fast charge is not lacking. All this at a price of about 1,119 euros.

