Sony acknowledges that the idea of ​​closing the PS3 and Vita stores was a “bad decision.”

Possibly due to the negative impact that the recent announcement that it was closing the PSP, PS3 and Vita Store had on the gaming community, Sony has backtracked, announcing that it has thought twice. PlayStation Store will remain open for PS3 and PS Vita games, but yes, the decision is now final with the PSP section, which will close on July 2.

The statement with which Sony has announced this decision has been very clear about what has led to the change: “Upon further reflection, it is clear that we had made a bad decision.” The statement explains how the idea of ​​the closure was born: “It was due to a number of factors, including commercial support issues for older devices and the ability to focus our resources more on the newer devices “

A backlash against closure

But the reaction of the players is what has motivated the new strategy: “Now we see that many of you are incredibly interested in being able to continue buying classic games on PS3 and PS Vita in the immediate future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue the activity. “A decision that will undoubtedly make many devotees of retro-but-not-too-much titles happy.

The original announcement caused some dislike among gamers, not only because of the hasty decision and the future unavailability of the games, but because it was almost a statement by Sony against its historical legacy. Many of the Playstation 3 and Vita games, already sold out in physical format, could only be located through the Store of the company, and if it gave up supporting those catalogs, it condemned these classics to disappearance.