Sonsoles, the woman with whom Antonio David would have been unfaithful to Rocío Carrasco, breaks her silence: “He is a manipulator”

Sonsoles, the woman with whom Antonio David Flores would have had a romantic relationship when he was married to Rocío Carrasco, according to the latter in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, has granted an exclusive telephone interview to the program Sálvame de Telecinco, in which he describes Rocío’s ex-husband as “smooth and manipulative”, and add that she it was not the only one woman who was with the former Civil Guard at that time.

In a statement made by Sálvame this Tuesday, Sonsoles, who was working as a waitress when she met Antonio David, affirms that her relationship with him was “sentimental and work-related”, and also assures that she is the woman “to whom [Antonio David] He has already denied what he was going to deny all his life, because he could not agree with Rocío Carrasco. “” Accepting his relationship with me was agreeing with a woman with whom he had a brutal war, “he adds.

“My story was a relationship, a story of love and years “, Sonsoles says.

On the personality of Antonio David, Sonsoles indicates that “he is very flattering and very manipulative, and very deceitful … I was 17 years old, I was just hatched, and at 20 I was still the same girl.” “He is so arrogant and he is so arrogant … It is like that on television and in private, it’s really like that, “he adds.

“Curiosity killed the cat”

In the second chapter of the Rocío docuserie, telling the truth to stay alive, Rocío Carrasco told how she lived her wedding with Antonio David Flores after becoming pregnant, as well as the infidelity of her now ex-husband when she was already expecting her second child.

After the positive experience with the birth of Rocío Flores, Carrasco assured that she and Antonio David decided to have a second child together. “The second pregnancy was not like the first. Yes, we were looking for that child,” she said.

However, her summer vacation in Chipiona changed everything for her. As he said, they were “a very young couple” and, in addition to going to the beach, they also took the opportunity to go out at night to a well-known local nightclub “in which the waitresses were models”, Carrasco pointed out.

“One summer day I begin to see things that I do not like,” said Rocío Jurado’s daughter, before recounting how she experienced the alleged infidelity of her then husband. “With a certain girl, whose name was Sonsoles, I see too much complicity, too many details that were not expected from a person you just met, “he said.

When Carrasco asked Antonio David about his attitude towards that young woman, he, according to Rocío, reacted with insults: “His answer was that I was crazy, that the pregnancy was affecting my head, that the hormones were making me feel really bad. ”

One night when he went out to the disco with him, Antonio David “went for a drink and I saw that it was taking time, so I went looking for him,” Rocío said. “Curiosity killed the cat: I found him eating his mouth with the aunt behind the bar “, He said.