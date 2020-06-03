Coronavirus For Sonsoles Ónega this is not a month to use. He received June leading the debate on Survivors, his first time on a reality show, and this Tuesday he presents his fourth book, A Thousand Forbidden Kisses. He still has one more challenge: to lead the debate on La casa fuerte, in a new reality show that Telecinco is preparing to cover the space left by the adventure in Honduras now that it comes to an end. “It seemed like an opportunity to me and from there I thought: ‘Same is a slightly complicated opportunity!”, He says about this professional leap.

It will arrive at the end of June when the book is already in the bookstores. The novel lands with delay since the idea was to present it on April 15, but the confinement due to the coronavirus forced the promotion of what seems by its title to be a premonitory novel to be paralyzed.

Although it is coincidence, the analogy between the kisses that its protagonists cannot give and those that today ‘prohibit’ us from giving, does not escape him. It is impossible for him not to talk about what they have been in recent months, in which fear has been “an almost obsessive feeling”. Fear of catching and especially fear of catching. We must continue to be “very cautious and very aware that the virus has not magically evaporated”, even though “the numbers are magnificent,” he points out.

The presenter of Ya es mediodía defends that this crisis will serve us “to learn to value freedom”, which we have lost “right away”. “It has been for the highest good, which is public health, and it is good that from time to time we make these sacrifices as a society. It would be better if they were reciprocated by sacrifices from our rulers, who should offer us solutions beyond insults ”

– They haven’t lived up to it.

They have not made any sacrifice. I understand that consensus implies a resignation and as far as I know there has not been one. Perhaps they should value the sacrifice that citizens have made and play at the same level, put themselves on the same plane.

– In A thousand forbidden kisses the past is almost one more character. Why so much prominence?

The book reflects on the passage of time. We tend to magnify life from before and think that current life is scarce, but this is not always the case. It happens to the protagonists. They are able to reconstruct their past, through a chance encounter, and from there be reasonably happy, which is the aspiration of every human being.

– It is true that the past marks too much the life of the protagonist.

Constanza is almost a collector of losses. She is a woman that is reconstructed throughout the novel. Although he is also a character that allows me to demonstrate that we are not as transparent as we seem. At a time when we get naked on social networks, we are not what we pretend. We all keep secrets and she has them.

– We are not so happy or have such a good time.

I am a great advocate for social media but they don’t always teach the character as he is. The networks at the end are moments of our life but they do not finish defining us as individuals, neither in what we are nor in what we feel.

– It is a love book but it does not obviate current social issues such as euthanasia.

In all my books I like to deal with issues that throb in society. This, being a contemporary novel and a story of our time, has allowed me to draw the landscape of the characters around issues that concern me. The story of Rosalinda, Constanza’s mother, is a twist of reality to denounce precisely that, the great pending issue of our day that is the right to choose how we die.

– Constanza has to reconcile her rather intense work life with her family and emotional problems …

That’s life. Women today have 1,500 things to do and we have to balance.

– But it is not easy

Of course it is not so easy. It is also a pending subject. Having a professional career is complicated as a woman, it is still complicated. It’s not a cliche or a ‘I complain all the time’, but it’s there. Constanza has no children and the drama of women is not especially portrayed in her, but the feeling of guilt is present, which has mainly drenched the women of our generation because of the need to want to do everything and do everything well. It is a very feminine feeling and not easily extrapolated to men. I don’t know many men who feel guilty about having children or being late home. It does happen to them.

– In the trial of Gerardo Barrios, the journalist Sonsoles is released from the courts. Do you miss that facet?

No, because you have to overcome the different stages of life and professional careers, but I wanted to bring it up. The time I spent in the National Court showed me that the most powerful human being can end up sitting on the bench of the accused and I wanted to reflect the arrogance of the powerful who believes that he will never be defeated. All this is embodied by Gerardo Barrios, a banker who believes that nothing will happen to him until one day he receives the punishment of society in a restaurant.

– Court journalism is far behind, how was Sunday in Survivors?

I still have a lump in my throat. It has been a brutal experience from a professional point of view. Exploring those areas of entertainment that I know absolutely nothing about. That’s what I’m doing: learning a lot and analyzing Jorge Javier Vázquez at the next galas. Learn from him because he is a master of these formats.

– How do you prepare the challenge?

I do not know if there is an instruction manual and if there is, I do not know. I just hope to be myself, I can not be much more. The only thing, be with your eyes wide open and see how my colleagues in this chain do it, who know how to do entertainment so well. Jorge Javier, Carlos Sobera … all who go through the realities are teachers. Mercedes Mila was.

There is another thing that must be transversal in any television format: respect. Respect for the spectator, for the companions on the set or, in the case of La Casa Fuerte, for those who are in the house. You have to treat everyone with respect and you have to do it when you do politics, a report on the street or you are in front of a reality show. It would be nice if respect spread to all of us.

– And I also respect the environment, right?

Television has had a very important role during confinement. It has been on when everything else has been off. Someday we will have to put on television the role it deserves. It has served and is a companion to a society that has long suffered from another epidemic, in which the powers do not place the focus, which is called loneliness. Facing loneliness is television and one day its role as a therapeutic company for millions of people will have to be recognized. Outside the hyperpopulated urban nuclei, where a social service does not come to keep company, television arrives.

– When they proposed to you The debate You said yes without hesitation, did you imagine the repercussion?

I think I have been naive in everything. I was not aware of the transcendence. I said yes without hesitation because it seemed like an opportunity to explore a new format. On television everything is communication. It seemed like an opportunity and from there I said: ‘Oh, it is still a bit of a complicated opportunity!’ But we will go with the same enthusiasm and the same enthusiasm with which I have faced everything. With the live shows with Pedro Piqueras, present It is already noon and now this … May God preserve the illusion intact.

