Sonsoles Ónega is celebrating. And not only because this Sunday he debuted on a good note in front of the debates of ‘The strong house‘, the new reality show on Telecinco.

Gorgeous in a bottle green dress and heart-stopping heels, the former parliamentary journalist was happy, calm and very relaxed in a field until recently unknown to her. So comfortable that it seems that it has been a lifetime presenting these types of programs, even if a « newcomer » to the world of entertainment.

A little over two years ago, Sonsoles Ónega made his parliamentary chronicles in front of the Congress of Deputies without even suspecting that it would become one of the essential faces of the small screen. But the opportunity arose and he did not hesitate for a moment. This Monday is an anniversary.

‘It’s already noon ‘, the program with which she has debuted as a presenter at Mediaset, turns two. More than seven hundred days in which we have seen the journalist get excited, laugh, get angry and, above all, enjoy. The Galician has been proving it day by day.