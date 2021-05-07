Sonova buys Sennheiser, the iconic German headphone brand

In February, iconic audio brand Sennheiser revealed that it was willing to sell its consumer division. Three months later, Sonova, a Swiss company known for creating products for the hearing impaired, has announced the purchase of said division.

Specifically, Sonova keeps the entire Sennheiser consumer portfolio, which includes headphones, sound bars, and all consumer audio products. The operation entails a disbursement of 200 million euros and will have to be approved by the different regulatory bodies. However, they hope to have completed the process in the second half of 2021.

The Sennheiser brand, once under the Sonova umbrella, will remain alive. The idea is continue to launch products under that name. “The combination of our audiological experience with Sennheiser’s know-how in sound delivery, its great reputation, as well as its high-quality products, will allow us to expand our offering,” the Swiss brand explained in a statement.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Sonova for our Consumer Division,” said Daniel Sennheiser, Sennheiser Co-CEO. “Sonova is a solid and well-positioned company. Not only do we share a passion for unique audio experiences, we also share very similar corporate values. This gives us an excellent foundation for a successful future together.

Sennheiser’s business has volume, but the market is increasingly tight

The business of Sennheiser generated 250 million annually, as indicated by both parties. However, increasing competition in the headphone sector has made the German brand decide to divest itself of this area of ​​its business.

In recent years, companies like Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi have shaken this segment technological both with low-cost products and with high-performance products. One of the most disruptive products in this regard was the AirPods, first introduced in 2016.

