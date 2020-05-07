Sonos renews its range of speakers and sound bars for 2020. It is the reference company in premium wireless speakers, and has just introduced two new models: the third-generation Sonos Sub subwoofer, and the Sonos Five wireless speaker.

Sonos Five replaces the current Sonos Play: 5, offering more memory and more sound power to receive audio wirelessly without losses, and broadcast it throughout the room.

Sonos Sub (Gen3) It is the new subwoofer designed to boost bass in movies or music, since it automatically connects with Sonos Five or with the new Sonos Arc soundbar, also presented today.

Sonos Hub is a wireless floor standing subwoofer. By not using cables it can be placed in any corner (even under the chair), or positioned in a unique place to coordinate with conventional speakers, or the sound bar.

Although the design is the same as in the previous generation, it has been renovated inside with a more powerful processor, more memory and a new wireless radio system.

Sonos Hub has two drivers dedicated exclusively to canceling the vibration force of the bass, Able to move the speaker, to avoid any kind of distortion.

Sonos Five is a powerful wireless speaker that can be used vertically or horizontally. It is also possible to pair two Sonos Five for spectacular stereo audio, and explode the bass by adding a Sonos Sub.

Has six amplifiers (three woofers and three speakers) in a perfectly sealed casing that eliminates reverberation and echo. AND Supports Alexa and Google Assistant to be used as a voice controllable smart speaker, music streaming etc.

Sonos has earned a well-deserved reputation for manufacturing loudspeakers that deliver great sound quality and tremendous versatility of use thanks to the brand’s modular philosophy. Let’s find out what features each of the Sonos speakers offers.

These two new speakers debut with the new Sonos S2 app, a major update to the software that controls your speakers, with enhancements such as higher resolution audio support, improved design and more customization, including the option to save room groups with different audio settings.

You can select different profiles to use depending on the content, or calibrate the loudness of your room with the TruePlay application.

Sonos Sub and Sonos Five They are already available to book starting today on the Sonos.com website. Starting June 10, they can be purchased worldwide. Sonos Sub has a price of 799 euros, while Sonos Five costs 579 euros.