The company specializing in audio equipment Sonos, launched Arc, the premium sound bar that promises super-defined and immersive explosive sound, which could add another dimension to your favorite movies, video games and series.

The Sonos Arc supports 25 video streaming services, as well as Spotify, Amazon Music and the new Sonos Radio platform.

People from this firm equalized the device to offer Dolby Atmos certified sound, but only if it is connected to a screen compatible with the HDMI Arc format.

According to engineers at the California-based company, the power of Sonos comes from the hardware, but also from its software, to deliver 3D sound that adjusts for the device’s physical position, the number of Dolby Digital channels, the type of content that plays or the number of Sonos Sub or One SL devices to which it is linked.

The device also includes an upgrade to Sonos-exclusive Trueplay technology, which adjusts Arc’s acoustic profile to the room, to generate surround sound in the direction

horizontal and vertical.

This product also features deep bass and ultra-wide soundstage equalized by mixing engineers who have participated in Oscar winning tapes.

In conjunction with the Sonos app (remember that this product will only be compatible with the S2 Controller platform), Arc will include voice enhancement technology in series and movies, as well as a night mode that lowers the volume of special effects such as explosions, which they could disturb other people at night.

The fixture was designed in a 270-degree semi-tubular shape to both provide surround sound, and to look good in your living room, either mounted on a wall (with the Sonos Wall Mount) or placed on a cabinet below the television screen.

On the front we see a black or white matte finish and a plastic grill that moderates the vibrations of the sound in order to avoid noise pollution.

In the box of the device comes a power cable and an HDMI that connects to the ARC slot on your screen. Fortunately, Sonos added an HDMI eArc adapter, for whom we don’t have such a modern display.

Using this mode cancels the Dolby Atmos sound.

The device is controlled by the Sonos app or voice commands using Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 or Google Assistant.

Sonos Arc will be available in the United States starting June 10 at $ 799. This device will replace the Sonos Playbar and Playbase lines.

Price and availability in Mexico

Arc will be available in Mexico from the second half of June for $ 19,999 pesos.

.