Designed as a complement to the experience users get from Sonos speakers, and not as much as direct competition from other music streaming services, Sonos Radio is available now.

What is Sonos Radio?

It is a free online radio service that includes advertising. It is available for Sonos customers and those who want to access it, will have to update their Sonos app from April 21.

Sonos executives assured us that anyone with such a brand equipment will be able to access the service, regardless of whether it is new or old.

Sonos Radio offers access to 60,000 radio stations worldwide, including TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

It is planned to launch the Global radio service (United Kingdom) and Radio.com (United States) in the coming months.

The music of Radio Sonos will be equalized in such a way that the technology present in the devices of this brand is used to the maximum.

This service also includes its good dose of original programming under the concept of Sonos Sound System, an advertising-free station sponsored by the brand, which offers a catalog of both new music and modern classics.

This station includes “behind the scenes” stories from the musical world and radio sessions hosted by guest artists.

There will also be stations in charge of some artists in which the musical selection will be curated, going from current obsessions to main influences.

Thom Yorke will be the first to start with this dynamic, with In the Absence Thereof, a station that is already available on Sonos Radio and will soon be followed by the spaces of Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes, David Byrne from Talking Heads and Third Man Records , among others.

If looking around 60,000 stations is not your thing, there will be the option offered by Sonos Stations, a concept that offers more than 30 stations previously selected by Sonos for you, based on your musical consumption habits.

Obviously we will be listening to the selection of this service to see if it lives up to our expectations or if it still has things to come together. Until then, stay tuned for our updates on technology, geek culture, and science.

We leave you with the sonic logo that Philip Glass put together in commemoration of the launch of this tool.

