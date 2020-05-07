Sonos has announced Arc your first soundbar with Dolby Atmos, one of the most anticipated sound characteristics in the company’s product line.

The Sonos Playbar and the Sonos Playbase They will be discontinued and thus the offer of sound bars will be simplified to only two: Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc.

Although it is 100 dollars more expensive than PlaybarThey hope to convince current and future customers by offering a product that is at first glance far superior. Not only because of the inclusion of Dolby Atmos but for a significant improvement in speaker technology, positioning, larger size, and the ability to fill higher volume rooms with sound.

The Sonos Arc It will be available in black and white – just like the Beam – and can be placed under the TV or mounted on a wall with an optional accessory. Has 11 speakers capable of generating immersive and multidirectional surround sound. Since it offers support Dolby Atmos it also emits sound upwards, to create a greater sense of space and envelopment.

This new soundbar is built with a one-piece curved grille with 76,000 holes that reaches 270 degrees of sound coverage. It is a design so unique and different from other sound bars, that it is in fact what gave the product its name.

Sonos Arc sound technology

In addition to Dolby Atmos, the Sonos Arc It is capable of reproducing audio in PCM Stereo, Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Plus. It is automatically optimized for each type of stage and they have worked with experts in the sound industry such as Giles martinGrammy Award winner, or Chris Jenkings, winner of 3 Oscars in the Best Sound category.

For example: if the content being viewed and / or listened to is in 5.1, the upward-pointing speakers will emit bass to accentuate those sounds, as a subwoofer would.

The Sonos Arc will be able to “understand” the size and shape of the room where it will be located through technology TruPlay And it will use the walls to bounce off the sound and create an immersive feel all by itself. Other products of the company can be used to improve that surround effect, positioning them as rear speakers. You can also add a Sonos Sub to the settings, for the basses.

TV with port required HDMI what support eARC which transmits it without compression (lossless) to be able to listen to the sound in the best possible quality. But any TV with ARC port is enough to get the experience Dolby Atmos —Even if it is compressed sound—, with series and movies from a wide variety of streaming services and through the purchase or rental of digital titles.

Sonos Arc will work with the new company app called Sonos S2, which will be released for iOS, iPad OS, Android, Mac and Windows in June, coinciding with the launch of the new soundbar and new versions of the Sonos Five —With a new design, but the same price— and Sonos Sub, with new internal technologies but the same design and price.

Sonos Arc will support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

The Sonos Arc It also has four microphones to collect people’s voices and to work with the voice assistants currently supported: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, like the Beam and other recent company products, such as Sonos One or the Sonos Move.

It is possible to completely disable voice assistants for those who are concerned about their privacy. The microphones will be turned off completely and you will not hear anything being said in the room.

Sonos Arc: prices and availability

The Sonos Arc It will be on sale from June 10 and will be priced at $ 799 or 899 euros.

