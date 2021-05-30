Sonni Martínez won at Albuixech. Total Results

Julius maria

Yesterday at the San Ramón de Albuixech Stadium (Valencia) a mixed evening was held, and in the last fight of the night there was professional boxing:

* 18th Combat. Professional Boxing. Welterweight 4 x 3.

Sonni “El Uruguayo” Martínez (65’200 kilos, CB Albuixech) beats Asier “Anestesia” Morilla (66’400 kilos, KOBOXING – CB La Familia) on points (38-38, 39-37, 39-37).

Very good match matched and contested. Morilla went from less to more, but did not arrive on time, he had two rounds to go.

The best match of the night.

In amateur boxing these were the results:

* 1st Combat. Young Amateur Boxing. Fly Weight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Marcos Bodi (CB Asfid Vila.real) beats Raúl Alcaide (CB Albuixech) on points (unanimous decision).

Delivers the medals Sira Peiró (Delegate Alicante).

* 2nd Combat. Young Amateur Boxing. Welterweight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships Final

Frank Martínez (CB La Unión Castellón) beats Carles Robles (CB Domadores) on points (unanimous decision).

Delivers the Joan Lluch medals (Secretary General of the Federation).

* 3rd Combat. Female Elite Amateur Boxing. Light Fly Weight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Lucie Elise Riquelme (CB OnGuardamar) beats Isabel Martínez (CB Evolutión Elche) on points (unanimous decision).

Deliver the Leopoldo Bonías (President of the Federation) medals.

* 4th Combat. Female Elite Amateur Boxing. Fly Weight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Lorena Martínez (CB Boxing Friends) beats Marilyn Bonilla (CB 12 Rounds) on points (unanimous decision).

Julio María (Collaborator of the Federation) delivers the medals.

* 5th Combat. Female Elite Amateur Boxing. Featherweight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Irene Ruz (CB La Familia) beats Angela Medina (CB Sedaví) on points (unanimous decision).

Miguel Terrén (Vice President of the Federation) delivers the medals.

* 6th Combat. Female Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-Lightweight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Claudia Concalves Pacheco (CB Last Assault) beats Saray Maña (CB Tsubox) on points (unanimous decision).

Delivers the Joan Lluch medals (Secretary General of the Federation).

* 7th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Middleweight. 3 x 3.

Out of Championships

Silviu Bogdan (CB Anotonious Pugilatus) beats Cristian Torres (CB Chute Boxe) on points (unanimous decision)

* 8th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Fly Weight. 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Alejandro Reyes (CB Barrull) beats Manuel Alberto Sequera (CB Tsubox) by RSC in the second round

Delivers the medals Sira Peiró (Delegate Alicante).

* 9th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Bantamweight 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Duvan Darío Molano (CB The Ring) beats Kevin Pla Borgan (CB Antonious Pugilatus) on points (unanimous decision)

Fernando José Riera delivers the medals.

* 10th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Lightweight 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

L. Javier Gómez (CB Amado Family) defeats Eduardo Azcona (CB Boxing Unitres) on points (split decision).

Delivers the Joan Lluch medals (Secretary General of the Federation).

* 11th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Welterweight-Light 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Juan Tovar (CB Evolution Elche) beats Javier Meliá (CB Albuixech) on points (unanimous decision).

Delivers the medals Sira Peiró (Delegate Alicante).

* 12th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Medium Weight 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Salvador Linares (CB La Familia) beats Marc Muriel (CB Amado Family) on points (split decision).

Delivers the medals Joan Lluch (Secretary General of the Federation).

* 13th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Light Heavyweight 3 x 3.

Valencian Community Championships

Final

Jesús Manuel Sarrión (CB La Familia) beats Jonathan Reina (CB Boxing Friends) on points (unanimous decision).

Delivers the medals Sira Peiró (Delegate Alicante).

Team winner CB La Familia. The “IV Fernando Riera Olympic Trophy” was presented by Fernando Riera himself.

* 14th Combat. Elite Amateur Boxing. Heavyweight 3 x 3.

Outside of Championships.

Daniel Aloy (CB Chute Boxe) beats Brian Gómez Sánchez (CB Amado Family) on points (unanimous decision).

* 15th Combat. Classic Amateur Boxing (BAC). Welterweight 4 x 3.

Rubén Bartual (CB Boxing Unitres) beats Ernesto Delgado (CB Albuixech) on points (split decision).

* 16th Combat. Classic Amateur Boxing (BAC). Super Heavyweight 4 x 3.

Valencian Community Championship.

Dan Romero (CB Olivares) beats Jacob John Sharp (CB Vista Gym) on points (unanimous decision).

José Vicente Andreu (Mayor of Albuixech) delivers the belt.

Before starting the fight, José Vicente Andreu (Mayor of Albuixech) received a gift from Leopoldo Bonías (President of the Federation) in gratitude for the collaboration received from the Albuixech City Council on the occasion of this evening and then the Community Anthem sounded Valencian.

* 17th Combat. Classic Amateur Boxing (BAC) for Women. Welterweight 4 x 2.

Valencian Community Championship.

Ioana Fecioru (CB Amado Family) beats Ana Castelló (CB Boxing Unitres) on points (unanimous decision).

Give the belt Marta Ruíz (Albuixech Party Councilor).