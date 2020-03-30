Taking a look at the world scene and that of Mexico, everything indicates that social isolation is going to last a little longer than we would like. This new way of life brings with it new challenges and a new understanding of life. Spending time at home is one of the most important decisions to keep us healthy in body and mind. Learning a language, an instrument, or exercising are some of the best options to entertain ourselves. But also that moment of lying on the couch to enjoy a movie, series, or concert to distract yourself, is more than necessary and welcome. To help, Sonic Youth has just released 12 concerts from their dusty archive to make these days more entertaining.

The beloved rock band formed in 1981 and disbanded in 2011, shared some audios of their live shows over the years, releasing the 12 sets on their Bandcamp page. The documented concerts included a show at the CBGB in New York in 1988, the Warfield in San Francisco in 1993, and a concert by the Daydream Nation in Glasgow in 2007. These oddities inevitably take us back to the days of eternal youth… Well, maybe We were wrong, but what is and will be eternal is the music that Sonic Youth gave us in its glory days.

The set of 12 incredible sets, will take you by the hand from 1983 when they played in Venlo, to hit you right in nostalgia. At the end you’ll find the band’s last American show, recorded at the Williamsburg Waterfront in Brooklyn in 2011. What better time to travel to the past than now? For the time being and when they give Bandcamp a dive, we leave you the concert gem that was thrown at the Art Rock Festival 2005.