SEGA is celebrating its 60th anniversary and next year will celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog. However, we will not have to wait long to congratulate the Blue Hedgehog, as it turned 29 today. Nothing is known yet about SEGA’s plans for the iconic character, but the company appears to be gearing up for the next year as it celebrates today with the announcement of a new hedgehog energy drink.

Today, June 23, is a special day for SEGA, as 29 years ago it launched its most iconic franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog for SEGA Genesis. Something interesting is that, despite being a game of Japanese invoice, the title came first to North America and 1 month later to Japan and other regions of the world. In case you don’t know, with Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA went head-to-head against Nintendo and Mario in the 1990s with the intention of monopolizing the market largely dominated by the Great N. The strategy worked and since then Sonic became the SEGA image and has had a large number of productions that are not limited to electronic entertainment.

Although SEGA seems to be saving its surprises in relation to the hedgehog to celebrate its 30th anniversary in a big way, today the company could not let this great event pass and, although it did not announce any games, it revealed an energy drink and shared a couple of illustrations of your beloved pet.

Boost your performance with Sonic’s energy drink

Through an official statement, the company G FUEL announced an alliance with SEGA, thanks to which it will produce a new energy drink with the image of Sonic, called G FUEL Sonic’s Peach Rings, which, as its name reveals, will have the flavor of the peach sugary gummies.

“We are excited to partner with such an energy drink company established in the gaming community to bring Sonic’s Peach Rings to market. Sonic the Hedgehog has always been a character that embodies perseverance and endurance, which are core qualities of the G FUEL product. We can’t wait for Sonic fans to enjoy it, ”said SEGA of America licensing manager Michael Cisneros.

This drink will be sold through the G FUEL website starting August 19 in the 16-ounce can presentation or in a powder jar that will yield 40 drinks. This latest edition will be sold along with a 16-ounce shaker bowl, featuring Sonic’s image. The bad news is that shipments are only made within the United States. We leave you with the images of the products below.

G FUEL Sonic’s Peach Rings drink

Sonic’s Peach Rings Powder Drink Package

As if that were not enough, SEGA shared two images to congratulate Sonic on his birthday, one from his official Twitter account and the other through the Sonic Channel. We leave you with them below.

What did you think of the SEGA announcement? Are you excited for what’s to come for the Blue Hedgehog? Tell us in the comments.

As we told you, SEGA is expected to share more details about its plans to celebrate Sonic in the coming months. Also, considering that it debuted in Japan in July, the developer may share more details that month. On the other hand, we tell you that SEGA will celebrate its 60 years with the launch of SEGA Game Gear, but in a very tiny version.

