‘Sonic, the movie 2’: Some photographs of the filming reveal that Knuckles will also appear

‘Sonic: The movie’ broke in last 2020 and surprised more than one. The film, which follows in the wake of the last years of films that adapt mythical video game franchises, managed to be one of the highest-grossing films of the last and unpredictable year. For this reason, Paramount immediately got to work with the sequel, ‘Sonic: The Movie 2’ and in March production began. One of its great purposes is to introduce more SEGA characters that we didn’t have in the first one.

Many people were left wanting to see Sonic’s best friends in the original film, they only had to settle for the appearance of Miles “Tails” Prower looking for Sonic in the credits. But both this two-tailed fox and the red echidna and protector of the almighty emeralds, Knuckles, will make their appearance with important roles.. It has been revealed by photographs from the filming set in British Columbia that have been disseminated on Twitter, showing the models in real proportions of these characters that will make up the main trio.

Here’s a look at the # SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter presented as well. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/YlrsNZlvVy ? Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails’ Channel (@TailsChannel) April 20, 2021

We do not know any type of detail of the plot, but a lot of action is anticipated, as shown by the same set that we see in the photo, where the characters appear in a street that seems to be destroyed. One possibility is that they will face off against Jim Carrey’s character, Dr. Robotnik, as they often do in the multitude of video games, series and comics that have been made. We will see what Jeff Fowler is up to, who will direct again from a script in which Josh Miller and Patrick Casey also repeat.

Will we see more characters?

One of the issues that remains to be clarified is whether the rest of the SEGA cast of characters that usually accompany the protagonist will appear in ‘Sonic, the movie 2’. Of Shadow the Hedgehog, Amy Rose or Silver the Hedgehog, for example, nothing is known, but Paramount and SEGA have not given any kind of signal that anticipates their irruption in the sequel, so it does not look like. However, who knows if they will have the surprise saved, or if not, pray that the film repeats success and we have them for a third installment.

If all goes to plan, ‘Sonic the Movie 2’ will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.