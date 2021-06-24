Sonic the Hedgehog could have a theme park for the success of the film – Tomatazos

In the last decades, video games have been adapted to the cinema on several occasions but in very few they have obtained public approval and box office success; and even fewer have achieved both results; one of the exceptional cases was Sonic The Movie – 89%, released in 2020 shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic, and which surpassed Pokémon: Detective Pikachu at the local box office (United States and Canada) – 69%. Now, according to Siliconera reports, we know that SEGA could be developing a theme park for the blue hedgehog.

You may also like: Mortal Kombat: fans start campaign for Gal Gadot to be Kitana in the sequel

Sonic is the protagonist of a series of video games created by SEGA and by Sonic Team, he is currently the official SEGA mascot, and one of the most popular video game characters in the world along with Mario from Nintendo. In 2019 the first trailer for the Hollywood movie was released, but Sonic’s design generated so much mockery and criticism that it was completely modified and when the new version was shown, it received everyone’s approval and in the end the film was a success.

In addition to having a sequel already in development, with new characters from the franchise such as Tails and Knuckles, through Ryokutya2089 (via .) we have learned about SEGA’s plans for the theme park. The medium says its source is Takashi iizuka, who since 2009 was appointed president of product development of Sonic the hedgehog. Although the official statement has not been released, according to ., the theme park confirmation could be included in a Famitsu interview with Iizuka and the art director. Kazuyuki Hoshino for the 30th anniversary of Sonic, to be released tomorrow.

On June 23, 1991 it was released Sonic the hedgehog for the Sega Mega Drive console, and it was the beginning of the successful franchise that has continued with titles such as Sonic heroes (2003), for PlayStation 2 / GameCube and PC; Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (2010), for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii and Nintendo DS; Sonic mania (2017); Y Team Sonic Racing (2019), both for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. It is expected that in 2022, in addition to having the sequel to Sonic The Movie, a new video game arrives, as well as a Netflix animated series.

Also read: They prepare a film of the Aztecs that were not conquered and developed like Wakanda

In addition to the live-action movie and the future Netflix series, Sonic had already had adaptations to audiovisual media such as the animated series Sonic the hedgehog (1993-1994), the OVA Sonic from Hedgehog (1996), and the animated series Sonic underground (1999-2000), Sonic x (2003-2004) and Sonic boom (2014-2017). There is no doubt that the blue hedgehog has a lot to offer its fans in the future, and when more details about the alleged theme park that SEGA is planning are revealed, there is sure to be a lot of joy.

Today on the 30th anniversary of Sonic, the actor Roger craig smith, who has voiced the hedgehog since 2010, celebrated on Twitter with these words:

In no way could a 15-year-old me have imagined that 30 years later I would be involved with this entertainment icon. What an honor it has been to play a small role in this massive (and still expanding) franchise. Happy 30th anniversary Sonic the hedgehog. Continuous speed into the future!

No way a 15-year-old me could’ve imagined that 30 years later I’d be involved with this icon of entertainment. What an honor it’s been to play a small part in this massive (and still expanding) franchise.

Happy 30th, @sonic_hedgehog.

Continued speed into the future! 💙 # Sonic30th pic.twitter.com/vqViZX90CS – Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) June 23, 2021

Also the director Jeff Fowler, in charge of Sonic The Movie and the sequel in production, posted the following tweet:

A very special message from # SonicMovie2

A very special message from # SonicMovie2 💙🎉 pic.twitter.com/UJjfOPOcVK – Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) June 23, 2021

Don’t leave without reading: AMLO assures that video games and TV make young people violent and racist