Time passes for everyone, including the most famous characters in the world of videogames, those who have dazzled several generations, inspired lots of games and have even become known in other social areas outside this mentioned world. One of them is, of course, fully-fledged Sonic the Hedgehog, emblematic where they exist, one of the most recognizable stamps of the Japanese company SEGA, which was born there on June 23, 1991, with its first namesake game on the console of 16 bits Mega Drive after being the winner of a design contest held at the time, to later add two more in its predecessor Master System and many others in the first mentioned. Time has passed since then, 29 years no less, and what began as a birth to compete with the star character of Nintendo (the famous rivalry of those years) has ended up growing and evolving on its own, visiting practically every existing console in each generation. technology, and has even gotten his own movie this past year.

On the occasion of this famous anniversary, nothing better than to celebrate it with interesting discounts for some of the most recent titles starring the swift blue hedgehog, among those present in the eShop for the hybrid console and the two and three-dimensional portable family, which have been in force since Tuesday the 23rd and will last until tomorrow same Monday June 29, so you have to hurry to take advantage of them. They are as follows:

Switch

SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog – $ 5.99 (was $ 7.99)

SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $ 5.99 (was $ 7.99)

Sonic Forces – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

Sonic Mania – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

Team Sonic Racing – $ 19.99 (was $ 39.99)

3DS

3D Sonic the Hedgehog – $ 2.99 (was $ 5.99)

3D Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – $ 2.99 (was $ 5.99)

Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

Sonic Generations – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

Sonic Lost World – $ 9.99 (was $ 19.99)

