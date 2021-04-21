Sonic the Hedgehog 2: First Look at Knuckles Revealed

In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic closed theaters for months, a film was a hit at the box office to everyone’s surprise: Sonic The Movie – 89%. It is the adaptation of the successful SEGA video game franchise, with the character that became the official mascot of the company. At the end of it, we were given a preview of the sequel, and now that it is in development, fans are waiting to see one of the characters joining the project, Knuckles.

Knuckles’ participation was announced since December by The Illuminerdi site, but it has been some photographs from the set that confirm that he was added to the sequel to Sonic The Movie. At the end of this, who made his first appearance was Tails (Tails), a fox with two tails with the ability to fly by making them spin, and in the new images that appeared on the Internet we also see him back.

Knuckles (Knuckles) is an echidna, a hedgehog-like mammal that lives on the islands of New Guinea, Salawati, Australia and Tasmania, among others. In the Sonic franchise, Knuckles has powers similar to Sonic’s, plus the ability to fly. You can see here the images that reveal statues of Sonic, Knuckles and Tails:

Here’s a look at the # SonicMovie2 filming at Fort Langley today. Sonic, Tails and Knuckles props were seen; Marsden and Sumpter are also present. More images can be seen here:

More images can be seen here: https: //t.co/5hVIiEkkvQ – Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails’ Channel (@TailsChannel) April 21, 2021

Someone might question if that will be the design of Knuckles in the film, but there is no doubt when it is discovered that the design of Sonic is the same as the one we saw in the 2020 film. Sonic The Movie it caused a stir due to the fact that the protagonist had been drastically modified from his original version of the video games; the teasing and negative reactions caught the attention of the director and the studio and the premiere was delayed with the intention of doing a complete redesign. In the end, this strategy worked and the fans were pleased, which was demonstrated by the collection that it had. Sonic The Movie box office.

Another of the most celebrated aspects was the return of Jim Carrey to a comic role like the ones that made him so famous in the 1990s. In the sequel we will have him back as Doctor Eggman; Also returning are James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz. It was rumored a couple of months ago that Jason Momoa would be voicing Knuckles, but it has yet to be confirmed.

With the success of Sonic The Movie, and before it, that of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%, it seems that we are entering a new stage where video game adaptations are not despised as they were in the past. Only in 2016 we had two great failures in that sense, Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28% and Assassin’s Creed – 18%; the first triumphed at the box office, mainly thanks to China, but did not win critical approval; the second was a failure in every way.

A year later came the Castlevania animated series – 100%, which managed to get the attention of critics and garnered majority approval. Perhaps productions are finally improving and at the same time new critics are opening their minds to the possibilities that video games have to tell stories, because for a long time they have been despised as simple escapist entertainment, incapable of being a quality narrative medium. We’ll see if in 2022 Sonic The Movie it lives up to its predecessor and manages to continue the hot streak that the most recent video game adaptations have had.

