Sonic Prime begins to take shape for the Netflix series | Entertainment

Sonic Prime, Netflix’s new animated series, is due out in 2022 and the first concept art images have been revealed with a glimpse into the multiverses of the Sega game.

Sonic the Hhedgehog is “up in the soup”: in addition to games like the remastering Sonic colors to “Sonic 2022” who wants to revolutionize the saga, the hedgehog is getting used to appearing in other media. Next year it will be released the sequel to Sonic The Movie, but we will also have a new animated series on Netflix, called Sonic Prime.

They talked about Sonic Prime at the Sonic Central presentation a month ago, but until today we haven’t seen any material, in the form of concept art. The Tails Channel media shares these images, which apparently were uploaded by one of the artists in the series at ArtStation.

It appears that neither Netflix, nor Sega nor WildBrain, the Canadian animation studio behind the series, intended to reveal these images, because the ArtStation entry has been removed, and the artist name has not been revealed by the Tails Channel.

Sonic Prime is due out in 2022 and it will have 24 chapters. The animation will be in 3D, although this concept art promises some interesting trips to the multiverse: we see a “prehistoric” Amy, Sonic running in portals and even children’s versions of Dr Robotnik.

Sonic Prime is one of Netflix’s many bets to adapt famous video games to animated series, along with League of Legends, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Castlevania …

Of course, today you are seeing a lot of news about Sonic because it is the 30th anniversary of the character: 30 years since Sonic the Hedgehog came out in Megadrive, one of the most spectacular games of that distant 1991. Precisely, Sega has commented on his plans to turn Sonic into a VTuber and even do a theme park.

In addition, this week has launched Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Video Game, which includes a fun Sonic costume … coinciding, curiously, with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a Master System classic who tried to be Sega’s mascot before than Sonic.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.