‘Sonic Colors’ remastered and with animation series included stand out among the novelties of Sega for the 30th anniversary of the mascot

2010’s ‘Sonic Colors’ is one of the most fan-rated games in a career as full of ups and downs as the blue hedgehog. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the mascot, Sega will launch a version titled ‘Sonic Colors: Ultimate’ that will arrive on September 7 to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

It is not clear what the changes will consist of for this ‘Ultimate’ version, but Sega has announced “spectacular graphics, additional features, a new mode and improvements in the mechanics”. That extra mode, titled Rival Rush, will face Metal Sonic. The game will be accompanied by an animated miniseries in two parts, with a curious and very nice synthetic style. We will see it during the summer, and it will be titled ‘Rise of the Wisps’.

A new Sonic game for 2022

The anniversary event has also prompted many other announcements. Among them, a Sonic Team game for 2022 and of which absolutely nothing is known beyond a very brief intro. It has also been announced a new compilation of classic games, including the first three titles of the franchise and ‘Sonic CD’, as well as the Netflix series, ‘Sonic Prime’, of which nothing is still known beyond that it will arrive in 2022.

Apart from that, a few details for fans that you can check in the video with the full presentation: a free online concert reviewing the character’s best soundtracks on June 23, to the appearance of other classic games of the character on different platforms. Possibly the most notorious are ‘Sonic Mania’, ‘Team Sonic Racing’ and ‘Sonic Forces’ on Playstation Now from June 1, and ‘Sonic Mania’ on the Epic Games Store on June 24.