Sonic celebrates its 30th anniversary with new games for consoles

Sega wants the 30th anniversary of Sonic don’t go unnoticed. To celebrate, the Japanese company has presented multiple new games starring the little blue hedgehog.

One of the new titles is Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remastering of the original title published for Nintendo Wii in 2010. This new installment will arrive on September 7.

Sonic Colors Ultimate will delight gamers with enhanced visuals, full of color and brilliance. In addition, it will offer improved controls and a renewed gameplay.

The remastering of this title is in charge of Blind Squirrel Games, a studio that has previously worked on titles such as The Collection and Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

As you can see previously in the video, just like in the original game, Sonic Colors Ultimate takes place in the interstellar amusement park built by Dr. Eggman.

In addition, the company has presented a new game by Sonic Team. It is known that this title will arrive next year, but not many more details. Fans can pre-dive into this adventure with the following teaser.

All titles introduced today will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

