Jeff Fowler, director of the first installment, will return for Sonic 2. Where we will once again enjoy the adventures of the fastest blue hedgehog of all time.

After the success of the first installment, it’s no surprise that Paramount has finally given the green light to Sonic 2, a sequel to its box office success of the early 2020s. Also, the entire creative team for the original film will return.

After impacting theaters around the world, Sonic 2 is already in the early stages of development, as Jeff Fowler and the writers Pat casey and Josh Miller She really wants to continue the story where she was left. Although for now we do not know if the original cast will return.

The release date will be in 2022

It is not yet known when the production of Sonic 2 will begin, but it seems likely that filming will begin in 2021. Therefore the premiere will be in 2022. So we will see it at the beginning of the year as the original film or before summer, as the first Once they put a date on it and had to change it to be able to redo the design of the protagonist hedgehog.

The recent adaptation of the famous video game, stars Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Space Force), James Marsden (X-Men, Westworld) and Jim Carrey (Kidding, The Truman Show) in the lead roles. For now it is the second best film of the year at the box office behind Bad Boy for Life. They raised over $ 306.8 million worldwide, with an estimated production budget of $ 95 million.

So Sonic 2’s mission is to teach more characters from this franchise while being more successful than the original movie. Let’s hope Jim Carrey returns as Doctor Robotnik, since his performance is one of the highlights. Not forgetting that the post-credits scene featured Tails the flying fox. Something you definitely have to explore further in the sequel.

