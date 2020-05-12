“This is a new beginning and we must do it well. We have to overcome all difficulties and renew ourselves. This is what must be done and we must all do it.” Sonia Soto, owner of a children’s and women’s shoe store in Bermúdez de Castro (Oviedo), reopened her store yesterday for the first time since the declaration of the state of alarm on March 14. “We were very unlucky. It was a great task that the pandemic hit us between March and May, which for us is a very strong season of sales. Perhaps the communion campaign we will be able to recover later, but on Palm Day is totally lost and the product was unsold “

The downtime has been taking advantage of it for some reforms in the store, which is eight years old: “We painted and changed the lighting between my husband and me. We did not reform much because we had not had a box for two months. But we thought we should give a new twist and we must update. We also take the opportunity to disinfect the entire store, “he explained yesterday from his neighborhood shoe store.

Yesterday it reopened the establishment (last week it preferred not to, although it was allowed if it was operated by appointment) and the result was encouraging: “I am very happy with how the day went. We have received visits from customers who have returned, have come others that I did not know and there were consultations on the Internet. We only serve clients one by one, and two by two if they are a parent with a child. We are wearing a mask, we offer gloves, leggings and gels, and we have masks. the children do not panic (as it happened this morning with a girl of twenty months) I have decorated some masks with children’s decorations and bows with very bright colors “.

The good response from customers on the first day since the forced closure of the business is largely attributed to children’s items. “Adults can wait, but children grow fast and need new footwear. Improving weather also helps because with rising temperatures, children can no longer keep up with winter footwear,” he said.

Sonia Soto defends neighborhood commerce (“We give life to the suburbs. If all commerce were concentrated in the center, it would be devastating for the rest of the city”) and predicts an intense sales campaign this summer: “There are many unsold merchandise and, except that now and until July we sell tremendously, it is foreseeable that this year there will be very abundant sales, with a lot of offer and variety in articles, models and colors, although what will be saved for another year will be saved, which it is fashionable to pay it off on sales, at least trying to cover the cost. We bought a year in advance and at the end of July my winter footwear arrives. “

