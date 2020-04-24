Sonia Parissos.

Photo:

Sonia Parissos / Courtesy

After 23 years working in Univision News, the journalist Sonia Parissos, is out of the chain, being one of the employees on the long list that the company announced they would fire.

Sonia, who was one of the main reporters of the news room, and since a year ago had been given the opportunity to host the weekend newscast for Univision 23, the Miami branch, was notified earlier today that he would no longer be part of the company.

The journalist herself confirmed this through social networks, where she made it clear that it was not her decision:

“Today I close a cycle of my life. For reasons beyond my control, until today I was part of Univision 23. 6 Emmy Awards and multiple recognitions, endorse what was 23 years of work at Univision where I was born as a professional. Today, 23 years later, I am satisfied with having completed a full career.

God fulfilled my dream just a year ago to be a newscaster. So I am pleased to have done my job with all the respect and in the most impeccable way that you deserve. I will dedicate myself to finish my next life project, in due time I will tell you. In the meantime, if God decides to put me in front of a camera again, He will. He is the true owner of the sign.

It only remains for me to thank Univision Network and Univision 23 for all the support opportunities they have given me during all these years. Thank you for your support, love and harmony during the weekends. I invite you to stay connected with number 23 where I left colleagues who are like family. See you soon”.

Sonia has proven to be a strong woman in the face of adversity, 5 years ago she faced what was surely the biggest and most painful blow of her life: the death of her son Konstantine, who with only 24 years old died in a car accident in the city of Miami, where they reside.

Born in Colombia, the journalist joined Univisión in 1997 as a producer for ‘Wake up America’. After going through different shows and joining the news team in 1999, as a reporter.

As we told you, this Monday a series of layoffs began at Univision that would reach a significant number, although it has not been officially confirmed, there are talk of about 250 workers.

The chain itself sent us the following statements confirming the information on the restructuring:

“Despite the benefits and recent growth momentum at Univision, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant contraction in activity among our advertisers that has had a direct impact on our activities.

While we have done our best to protect jobs right now, due to economic circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to take a number of company-wide containment measures, including restructuring our teams, and reducing our workforce in all divisions and functions.

We believe that these measures will help us emerge from this international health crisis in the strongest possible position so that we can continue to offer essential and uninterrupted content to our faithful viewers and continue to provide services to the Hispanic community. ”

The layoffs would continue until next week. They would have started with executives, and then continue with some talents and reporters from the different subsidiaries, as well as cameramen, technicians and producers.

.