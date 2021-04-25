Sonia Ferrer’s passionate kiss with her police boyfriend

The host Sonia Ferrer has given another chance to love. Six months after his break with Pablo Nieto, the television network has been seen in the center of Madrid giving a passionate kiss with his new partner.

Sonia Ferrer herself has shared the images of the moment on her Instagram profile, in which she appears kissing her boyfriend Sergio, agent of the National Police.

“If we make a good couple it is said and nothing happens”, Ferrer has admitted in the text that accompanies the images of the couple. In the first photograph you can see the presenter and her boyfriend, with their masks down and kissing in the street, while in the second they are both very close, with Ferrer resting his hands on his partner’s chest.

It was last October when Ferrer announced his break with Pablo Nieto, son of the pilot Ángel Nieto, after passing a summer in which both flooded social networks with photos together.

The ex-partner then ended their relationship mutual agreement hoping to keep their friendship: “I keep it as a friend for me forever, “Ferrer said in an Instagram Storie after his break was known. Nieto, for his part, assured that his ex-partner is” one of the best people I have met in my life. “