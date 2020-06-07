Sonia Bermúdez celebrating a goal with Levante. EL PAÍS

The time was upon him to Sonia Bermúdez. In the two decades that she was on the fields, no one won more than her in Spain: nine of the last 12 Leagues, four consecutive Pichichis and still today, five years after her departure from Barcelona, ​​she remains the top scorer in the history of Barça outfit, with 123 goals. And, of course, the main protagonist of the team that premiered in 2015 at a World Cup. Like all her generation companions, she made her way from the back room to the appearance in the best windows, and just when more visibility began to have, the bell of farewell sounded for this 35-year-old Vallecano. “Now I have to work and be a normal person,” he ditches without raising his voice and with a shy laugh.

“I have tried not to tire of winning,” he says. You don’t have to swear. Between 2008 and 2018, the League was not lifted by a club, it was done by Soni, who for a few years made the ball compatible with her waitress and slaughterhouse jobs. In that period, he went through Rayo, Barça and Atlético, and scored nine titles plus three Cups. “It didn’t obsess me, but I’ve always sought to improve. I have demanded a lot of myself. If I changed teams it was because I had the intuition that this would continue to win, “he says.

It all started on a small square in Vallecas. There you could only go by right and without prying. “Since I arrived, when I was seven years old, they were already testing you. I had to run a race with the fastest guy and to be 100% admitted you had to win. It is a neighborhood that demands you, that gives you nothing. Many people put a bad name on it, but facing older and better children made me competitive. I was very happy ”, he confesses. And rebounding, in that street football a “sucker” Bermudez was cooked. He admits it without qualms. “There you learn to have the ball, to dribble and to things that you miss today. But hey, over time and by the people in your environment you realize that you are not better for hoarding the ball more, “he admits.

In her group she was the only girl who played soccer, but at home the pioneer had been her mother, who belonged to the El Pozo team, one of the most humble areas of Vallecas. He was just a few weeks away from going to Spain in the early eighties. “The coach went to see a few and the coach told them they would enter the next call, including my mother. However, a few days later, she went to the doctor and came out that I was pregnant with my older sister. [ella es la mediana]. So he had to withdraw. My father was also a winger and a futsal goalkeeper, although my mother was good there, ”he says.

“I’d rather travel by plane than play in a large stadium”

The daughter did enjoy the race that the mother could not. He played 63 matches with La Roja and scored 34 goals; He was in the 2015 World Cup and in the 2013 Euro Cup, although he was not called by Jorge Vilda for the 2017 continental tournament and that caused him undeniable frustration. “That summer I had a bad time,” he admits without wanting to go into more detail. His stage as an international had ended.

Since his initial experience in the Butarque de Leganés, his entire career was spent in Spain, except for a brief American adventure that was almost impossible to refuse. “In 2014, Pedro Martínez Losa, who had been my coach at Rayo, offered me to go to the Western New York Flash. Barcelona gave me permission on the condition of returning after a year and I accepted because I wanted to see that. In sports, that football was not going well for me. It was a very direct game, with a lot of long ball. However, there I did feel professional. We made all the trips by plane and at the end of the games we had to stay 20 minutes signing autographs, ”he says. By then I had spent a full time dedicated to football in Spain, although the difference with the American league was notable and I still had a very fresh memory of making the ball compatible with other jobs.

“I have been in a cafeteria, in a slaughterhouse and training children. I all liked them and I met people with whom I still write, but I had to leave them because I was injured. In the slaughterhouse I was in the last part, putting the pieces in boxes. He would come in at 6:00, leave at 3:00 and go training in the afternoon. He did not rest and the physicist noticed it, ”he says.

“I liked working in the slaughterhouse putting the pieces in boxes”

“Sometimes, I get a little tired of talking about women’s football as a social cause, but the truth is that it is, we still continue to be light years away from men’s in some situations. Let’s see if they will soon recognize the League as a professional and we will take another step “, he points out. For her, the absence of that status is what has caused the competition to be closed until next season. On a day-to-day basis, he calls for more basic things: “We have played in large stadiums and that’s fine, but before we need, for example, to train all week on natural grass or to always travel by AVE or by plane to injure ourselves less.”

Now his fight will be from the band. After hanging up her boots in Levante, she is taking off the title of coach and is not closing on anything, not even directing men. “I have been analyzing games and cutting videos for several years. Especially boys, who are easier to find, but also mine and rivals. I kept them for myself, I did not share them with anyone ”, reveals. He often reads Guardiola, Pochettino, Klopp or Mourinho, although in style he does not hesitate. “I do not like the counterattack or the long game, but the combinative and colorful. If one day I train and I cannot do it to win, then I will eat my words ”.