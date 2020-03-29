Let’s go with a song by the legendary Chuk Berry, to remember a scene that we all have recorded in our memory. Uma Thurman’s dance with John Travolta from Quentin Tarantino’s movie Pulp Fiction. A nice and simple melody from the 50s.

ST. LOUIS TO LIVERPOOL – CHUCK BERRY

YOU NEVER CAN TELL

It was a teenage wedding

and old friends wished them luck.

You could see that Pierre really loved the lady

And now, young men and women

They rang the chapel bell

“C’est la vie” say old friends

that serves to demonstrate that you never know

They furnished the apartment with

purchasing two Roebuck rooms *

The refrigerator was full of

prepared food and ginger ale

although when Pierre found a job,

the little money that came in came in handy.

“C’est la vie” say old friends

that serves to demonstrate that you never know

They had a hi-fi record player, man

They left it ringing with

seven hundred little records,

all rock, R&B and jazz,

but when the sun went down

the rapid rhythm of the music was descending

“C’est la vie” say old friends

that serves to demonstrate that you never know

They bought a Jiitney Souped-up, it was cherry red, from 53

and they drove him through Orleans

to celebrate their anniversary

It was there that Pierre married the charming young lady

“C’est la vie” say old friends

that serves to demonstrate that you never know

It was a teenage wedding

and old friends wished them luck.

You could see that Pierre really loved the lady

And now, young men and women

They rang the chapel bell

“C’est la vie” say old friends

that serves to demonstrate that you never know