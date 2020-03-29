Let’s go with a song by the legendary Chuk Berry, to remember a scene that we all have recorded in our memory. Uma Thurman’s dance with John Travolta from Quentin Tarantino’s movie Pulp Fiction. A nice and simple melody from the 50s.
ST. LOUIS TO LIVERPOOL – CHUCK BERRY
YOU NEVER CAN TELL
It was a teenage wedding
and old friends wished them luck.
You could see that Pierre really loved the lady
And now, young men and women
They rang the chapel bell
“C’est la vie” say old friends
that serves to demonstrate that you never know
They furnished the apartment with
purchasing two Roebuck rooms *
The refrigerator was full of
prepared food and ginger ale
although when Pierre found a job,
the little money that came in came in handy.
“C’est la vie” say old friends
that serves to demonstrate that you never know
They had a hi-fi record player, man
They left it ringing with
seven hundred little records,
all rock, R&B and jazz,
but when the sun went down
the rapid rhythm of the music was descending
“C’est la vie” say old friends
that serves to demonstrate that you never know
They bought a Jiitney Souped-up, it was cherry red, from 53
and they drove him through Orleans
to celebrate their anniversary
It was there that Pierre married the charming young lady
“C’est la vie” say old friends
that serves to demonstrate that you never know
It was a teenage wedding
and old friends wished them luck.
You could see that Pierre really loved the lady
And now, young men and women
They rang the chapel bell
“C’est la vie” say old friends
that serves to demonstrate that you never know