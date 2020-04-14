Today double serving of Seal, from his SEAL album. In this case the first song, the one that opens the album which is fantastic. It is titled The Beginning and it is the beginning, as its name suggests, of a good handful of songs, which will surely be paraded sooner or later by this magazine.

SEAL – SEAL

The Beginning

The beginning saw the existence of a select dream

but then comes torment with forceful energy upon those.

She knew they wanted to uncover her lies,

He believes that he must destroy every thing for which we have prayed.

Thus, he makes dishonorable affirmations in his lies,

He wants us to be what is going on in his mind.

The music invades you crossing and in a circle

in a circle, in a circle, in a circle, in a circle

hold on to love

hold on to love

The music invades you crossing and in a circle

in a circle, in a circle, in a circle, in a circle

hold on to love

hold on to love

we are smiling

She wants us to be what’s going on in her mind

if she is taking control she must avoid harmony

but oh! how cold your life must be.

You know it, you must destroy every thing we’ve prayed for

thus, he makes dishonorable affirmations in his lies.

Music invades you crossing and in a circle,

In a circle, in a circle, in a circle, in a circle.

hold on to love

hold on to love

The music invades you crossing and in a circle

in a circle, in a circle, in a circle, in a circle

hold on to love

hold on to love

we are smiling

Restlessness… outlines a smile.