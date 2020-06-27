Babylon Zoo is a group from the 90s, which in 1996 exactly released this song from the album The Boy With the X-Ray Eyes. A melody that was used for a television commercial that was quite successful at that time and now we remember with longing.
THE BOY WITH THE X-RAY EYES – BABYLON ZOO
SPACEMAN
Astronaut,
I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)
Astronaut,
I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)
There are bitter smells, consume my home
beyond the black horizon, they try to take control
Look at my girl, tremble to the bone
The sun and its rising zenith, try to eliminate us all
There is a fire between us, so where is your God?
There is a fire between us
I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get off the carousel
I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get out of this world
That disgusting taste
of homophobic jokes
Images of fascist voters
Teleport me, because I can’t breathe
Astronaut,
I always wanted you to go into space, sir
I will kill you all, I will kill you all
I will kill you
I will kill you all, I killed you
It’s time to end the widest world
There are morbid fascinations, television takes over
Annihilation, the different races fall
Electronic information alters your soul
There is a fire between us, so where is your God?
There is a fire between us
I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get out of this world
That disgusting taste
of homophobic jokes
Images of fascist voters
Teleport me, because I can’t breathe
Astronaut,
I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)
Astronaut,
I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)
Astronaut, astronaut, astronaut, astronaut
Astronaut, astronaut, astronaut, astronaut
Astronaut,
Astronaut
Space
Space