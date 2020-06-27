Babylon Zoo is a group from the 90s, which in 1996 exactly released this song from the album The Boy With the X-Ray Eyes. A melody that was used for a television commercial that was quite successful at that time and now we remember with longing.

THE BOY WITH THE X-RAY EYES – BABYLON ZOO

SPACEMAN

Astronaut,

I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)

Astronaut,

I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)

There are bitter smells, consume my home

beyond the black horizon, they try to take control

Look at my girl, tremble to the bone

The sun and its rising zenith, try to eliminate us all

There is a fire between us, so where is your God?

There is a fire between us

I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get off the carousel

I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get out of this world

That disgusting taste

of homophobic jokes

Images of fascist voters

Teleport me, because I can’t breathe

Astronaut,

I always wanted you to go into space, sir

I will kill you all, I will kill you all

I will kill you

I will kill you all, I killed you

It’s time to end the widest world

There are morbid fascinations, television takes over

Annihilation, the different races fall

Electronic information alters your soul

There is a fire between us, so where is your God?

There is a fire between us

I can’t get off the carousel, I can’t get out of this world

That disgusting taste

of homophobic jokes

Images of fascist voters

Teleport me, because I can’t breathe

Astronaut,

I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)

Astronaut,

I always wanted you to go to space, sir (intergalactic Christ)

Astronaut, astronaut, astronaut, astronaut

Astronaut, astronaut, astronaut, astronaut

Astronaut,

Astronaut

Space

Space