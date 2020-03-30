This electrifying melody, which just by listening to it already gets one of bad milk, is by Judas Priest and belongs to the magnificent album of the same name. A very fast song, with a guitar solo, which for me is one of the most devilishly fast and beautiful of the genre.

PAINKILLER – JUDAS PRIEST

PAINKILLER

Faster than a bullet, terrifying scream

Angered and full of anger, he is half man half machine

The Metal Monster rides, breathing smoke and fire,

approaches with revenge on escalating euphoria

He is the pain killer

This is the pain killer

The devastated planets, humanity on its knees

A savior comes from heaven in response to your supplications,

piercing boiling thunderclouds, firing bolts of steel

Evil passes under its deadly wheels

He is the pain killer

This is the pain killer

Faster than a laser beam

Louder than an atomic bomb

The metallic chrome buzzing

Brighter than a thousand suns

Flying high for the catch, stronger, freer and braver

Never locked up again, they have been brought from the grave,

with risen humanity, to survive forever

They return from the Armageddon of the skies

He is the Killer of Pain

This is the pain killer

Pain-Killing Steel Wings

Lethal Killer Wheels of Pain

He is the pain killer

This is the pain killer

He is the pain killer

This is the pain killer

Pain! Pain! Assassin! Assassin!

Pain! Pain! Assassin! Assassin!

I can’t stop the Pain Killer!

Pain!