This electrifying melody, which just by listening to it already gets one of bad milk, is by Judas Priest and belongs to the magnificent album of the same name. A very fast song, with a guitar solo, which for me is one of the most devilishly fast and beautiful of the genre.
PAINKILLER – JUDAS PRIEST
PAINKILLER
Faster than a bullet, terrifying scream
Angered and full of anger, he is half man half machine
The Metal Monster rides, breathing smoke and fire,
approaches with revenge on escalating euphoria
He is the pain killer
This is the pain killer
The devastated planets, humanity on its knees
A savior comes from heaven in response to your supplications,
piercing boiling thunderclouds, firing bolts of steel
Evil passes under its deadly wheels
He is the pain killer
This is the pain killer
Faster than a laser beam
Louder than an atomic bomb
The metallic chrome buzzing
Brighter than a thousand suns
Flying high for the catch, stronger, freer and braver
Never locked up again, they have been brought from the grave,
with risen humanity, to survive forever
They return from the Armageddon of the skies
He is the Killer of Pain
This is the pain killer
Pain-Killing Steel Wings
Lethal Killer Wheels of Pain
He is the pain killer
This is the pain killer
He is the pain killer
This is the pain killer
Pain! Pain! Assassin! Assassin!
Pain! Pain! Assassin! Assassin!
I can’t stop the Pain Killer!
Pain!