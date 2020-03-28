I leave you the translation of the last song published by Bob Dylan. A long tune with lyrics that talk about the murder of John Kennedy. Without further ado. Let’s go with the lyrics. And if you want the review of the single click here.
MURDER MOST FOUL – BOB DYLAN
It was a dark day in Dallas, November ’63,
a day to be remembered with shame
President Kennedy was emboldened
It is a good day to live and to die
being taken to the slaughterhouse like a scapegoat
He said, “Wait a minute, guys.” Do you know who I am?
“Of course we know that. We know who it is ”
Then they blew his head off while he was still in the car,
they shot him down like a dog in broad daylight
It was a matter of time and the timing was ideal
You have unpaid debts; we have come to collect
We will kill you with hatred; without any respect
We will make fun of you, surprise you, and we will face it
We already have someone to replace you.
The day the king’s brains blew up
thousands of people watched; no one saw anything,
it happened so fast, so fast, by surprise
right there, in the eyes of everyone,
the best magic trick ever seen in the sun
perfectly executed, skillfully performed.
Werewolf, oh Werewolf, oh Werewolf, howl
Without rhyme or reason, it is the vilest murder
Silence little ones. You will understand
The Beatles were coming; They were going to shake your hand,
slide down the railing, go get your coat.
A ferry crosses the River Mersey and goes down the gorge
Three bums come dressed in rags
pick up the pieces and raise the flags
I’m going to woodstock is the age of aquarius
then I’ll head to Altamont and sit near the stage
Stick your head out the window; let the good times happen
There’s a party going on after the Grassy Knoll.
Stack the bricks, pour the cement
Don’t say Dallas doesn’t love you, Mr. President
Put your foot in that tank and hit the gas,
try to get to the triple underpass
Singer with sooty face, white painted clown
you better not show your faces after dark
Up in Chinatown, they have police patrolling
living in Elm Street nightmare
When you’re in Deep Ellum, put the money in your shoe
Don’t ask what your country can do for you
Cash on the ballot paper, money to burn
To Dealey Square, turn left
I’m going to go down to the crossroads; i will auto-stop
The place where faith, hope and charity died
Shoot him as he runs away, boy. Shoot him while you can.
See if you can shoot the invisible man
Bye Charlie. Goodbye Uncle Sam
Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don’t give a damn.
What is the truth and where did it go?
Ask Oswald and Ruby; they should know
“Shut your mouth,” said the wise old owl
Business is business, and this is a very vile murder
Tommy can you hear me? I am the Queen of Acid
I’m going in a long black limo
I ride in the back seat next to my wife
I’m going straight to the afterlife
I lean to the left; my head in your lap
Wait, they have led me into some kind of trap
Where we ask without compromise, and without quarter we give
We are at the end of the street where you live
They mutilated his body and took out his brain
What else could they do? They piled up the pain,
but his soul is not there where it was supposed to be
For the last fifty years they have been looking for her
Freedom, oh freedom. Liberty cover me
I hate to tell you, sir, but only the dead are free
Send me something, some love; Do not lie to me
Drop the gun in the gutter and pass
Wake up little Susie; We’re going for a walk,
let’s cross the Trinity river; let’s keep hope alive
Put on the radio; don’t touch the dial
To Parkland Hospital, just six more miles.
Miss Lizzy made me dizzy. You filled me with lead.
That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head
I’m just a scapegoat like Patsy Cline
I never shoot anyone in the front or the back
I have blood in my eyes, I have blood in my ear
I will never reach the new frontier
The Zapruder movie I saw the night before
I saw her 33 times, maybe more
It is vile and deceptive. It is cruel and petty,
the ugliest you have ever seen
They killed him once and they killed him twice,
they killed him as a human sacrifice.
The day they killed him, someone said to me, “Son,
the age of Antichrist has only just begun ”
Air Force One entering through the door
Johnson invested at 2:38
Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel,
This is what it is, and it is the vilest of murders.
What’s new, kitty? What did I tell you?
I said that the soul of a nation has been ripped away,
it’s starting to slow down
and that 36 hours have passed since Judgment Day.
Jack Werewolf, speaking other languages
He goes on and on to the top of his lungs
Play a song, Jack Werewolf
Play it for me in my long Cadillac
Touch me this “Only the good die young”
Take me to the place where Tom Dooley was hung
Toca, St. James Infirmary and King James Court
If you want to remember, better take note of the names
Play Etta James, too. Tap “I’d rather be blind”
Play it for the man with the telepathic mind
Play John Lee Hooker. Tap “Scratch my back”
Play it for the owner of the strip club named Jack
Guitar Slim going slow,
touch it for me and for Marilyn Monroe
Play, “Please don’t let them misunderstand me”
Play it for the First Lady, she’s not feeling very well
Touch Don Henley, touch Glenn Frey
Take it to the limit and let it pass
Play it for Karl Wirsum, too
Look far further on Down Gallow Avenue
Play tragedy, play “Twilight Hour”
Take me back to Tulsa, to the crime scene
Play another one and “Another one that bites the dust”
Play “Old Worn Cross” and “In God we trust”
Ride that pink horse down the long, lonely road
stay there and wait for his head to explode
Play “The Train of Mystery” for Mr. Mystery,
the man who fell dead like a tree without roots
Play it for the Reverend; touch it for the shepherd
Touch it for the dog that has no master
Touch Oscar Peterson. Touch Stan-Getz
Play “Blue Sky”; it’s up to Dickey Betts
Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker and all that crap,
all that junk and “All that Jazz”
Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz
Tap Buster Keaton, tap Harold Lloyd
Touch Bussy Siegel, touch Pretty Boy Floyd
Play with the numbers, with the possibilities
Play “Cry me a river” for the Lord of the Gods
Touch Number 9, Number 6
Play it for Lyndsey and Stevie Nicks
Play Nat King Cole, play “Country Boy”
Play “Fall in the Suburbs” for “Terry Malloy”
Play “It Happened One Night” and “A Night of Sin”
There are 12 million souls who are listening to them
Play “Merchant of Venice”, play “Mercenaries of Death”
Play “Stella with Starlight” for Lady Macbeth
Don’t worry, Mr. President. Help is coming
Your brothers are coming; It will be hell
Brothers? What brothers? What is that from hell?
Tell them, “We are waiting. They keep coming ”We will catch them too.
Love Field is where your plane landed
but he never got up off the ground again
It was a difficult act to follow, insurmountable
They killed him on the altar of the rising sun
Play “Fog” for me and “That old devilish moon”
Play “Anything Goes” and “Memphis in June”
Play “Lonely at the top” and “There’s only the brave”
Play it for Houdini circling around his grave
Play Jelly Doll Morton, play “Lucille”
Play “Deep in a Dream” and play “Driving Wheel”
Play “Moonlight” in sharp F
and “A Key to the Highway” for the Harp King
Play “Marching for Georgia” and “Drums of Dumbarton”
Touch, darkness and death will come when it comes
Play “Love Me or Leave Me” for the great Bud Powell
Touch “The bloodstained flag”, touch “The vilest murder”