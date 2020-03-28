I leave you the translation of the last song published by Bob Dylan. A long tune with lyrics that talk about the murder of John Kennedy. Without further ado. Let’s go with the lyrics. And if you want the review of the single click here.

MURDER MOST FOUL – BOB DYLAN

It was a dark day in Dallas, November ’63,

a day to be remembered with shame

President Kennedy was emboldened

It is a good day to live and to die

being taken to the slaughterhouse like a scapegoat

He said, “Wait a minute, guys.” Do you know who I am?

“Of course we know that. We know who it is ”

Then they blew his head off while he was still in the car,

they shot him down like a dog in broad daylight

It was a matter of time and the timing was ideal

You have unpaid debts; we have come to collect

We will kill you with hatred; without any respect

We will make fun of you, surprise you, and we will face it

We already have someone to replace you.

The day the king’s brains blew up

thousands of people watched; no one saw anything,

it happened so fast, so fast, by surprise

right there, in the eyes of everyone,

the best magic trick ever seen in the sun

perfectly executed, skillfully performed.

Werewolf, oh Werewolf, oh Werewolf, howl

Without rhyme or reason, it is the vilest murder

Silence little ones. You will understand

The Beatles were coming; They were going to shake your hand,

slide down the railing, go get your coat.

A ferry crosses the River Mersey and goes down the gorge

Three bums come dressed in rags

pick up the pieces and raise the flags

I’m going to woodstock is the age of aquarius

then I’ll head to Altamont and sit near the stage

Stick your head out the window; let the good times happen

There’s a party going on after the Grassy Knoll.

Stack the bricks, pour the cement

Don’t say Dallas doesn’t love you, Mr. President

Put your foot in that tank and hit the gas,

try to get to the triple underpass

Singer with sooty face, white painted clown

you better not show your faces after dark

Up in Chinatown, they have police patrolling

living in Elm Street nightmare

When you’re in Deep Ellum, put the money in your shoe

Don’t ask what your country can do for you

Cash on the ballot paper, money to burn

To Dealey Square, turn left

I’m going to go down to the crossroads; i will auto-stop

The place where faith, hope and charity died

Shoot him as he runs away, boy. Shoot him while you can.

See if you can shoot the invisible man

Bye Charlie. Goodbye Uncle Sam

Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don’t give a damn.

What is the truth and where did it go?

Ask Oswald and Ruby; they should know

“Shut your mouth,” said the wise old owl

Business is business, and this is a very vile murder

Tommy can you hear me? I am the Queen of Acid

I’m going in a long black limo

I ride in the back seat next to my wife

I’m going straight to the afterlife

I lean to the left; my head in your lap

Wait, they have led me into some kind of trap

Where we ask without compromise, and without quarter we give

We are at the end of the street where you live

They mutilated his body and took out his brain

What else could they do? They piled up the pain,

but his soul is not there where it was supposed to be

For the last fifty years they have been looking for her

Freedom, oh freedom. Liberty cover me

I hate to tell you, sir, but only the dead are free

Send me something, some love; Do not lie to me

Drop the gun in the gutter and pass

Wake up little Susie; We’re going for a walk,

let’s cross the Trinity river; let’s keep hope alive

Put on the radio; don’t touch the dial

To Parkland Hospital, just six more miles.

Miss Lizzy made me dizzy. You filled me with lead.

That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head

I’m just a scapegoat like Patsy Cline

I never shoot anyone in the front or the back

I have blood in my eyes, I have blood in my ear

I will never reach the new frontier

The Zapruder movie I saw the night before

I saw her 33 times, maybe more

It is vile and deceptive. It is cruel and petty,

the ugliest you have ever seen

They killed him once and they killed him twice,

they killed him as a human sacrifice.

The day they killed him, someone said to me, “Son,

the age of Antichrist has only just begun ”

Air Force One entering through the door

Johnson invested at 2:38

Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel,

This is what it is, and it is the vilest of murders.

What’s new, kitty? What did I tell you?

I said that the soul of a nation has been ripped away,

it’s starting to slow down

and that 36 hours have passed since Judgment Day.

Jack Werewolf, speaking other languages

He goes on and on to the top of his lungs

Play a song, Jack Werewolf

Play it for me in my long Cadillac

Touch me this “Only the good die young”

Take me to the place where Tom Dooley was hung

Toca, St. James Infirmary and King James Court

If you want to remember, better take note of the names

Play Etta James, too. Tap “I’d rather be blind”

Play it for the man with the telepathic mind

Play John Lee Hooker. Tap “Scratch my back”

Play it for the owner of the strip club named Jack

Guitar Slim going slow,

touch it for me and for Marilyn Monroe

Play, “Please don’t let them misunderstand me”

Play it for the First Lady, she’s not feeling very well

Touch Don Henley, touch Glenn Frey

Take it to the limit and let it pass

Play it for Karl Wirsum, too

Look far further on Down Gallow Avenue

Play tragedy, play “Twilight Hour”

Take me back to Tulsa, to the crime scene

Play another one and “Another one that bites the dust”

Play “Old Worn Cross” and “In God we trust”

Ride that pink horse down the long, lonely road

stay there and wait for his head to explode

Play “The Train of Mystery” for Mr. Mystery,

the man who fell dead like a tree without roots

Play it for the Reverend; touch it for the shepherd

Touch it for the dog that has no master

Touch Oscar Peterson. Touch Stan-Getz

Play “Blue Sky”; it’s up to Dickey Betts

Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker and all that crap,

all that junk and “All that Jazz”

Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz

Tap Buster Keaton, tap Harold Lloyd

Touch Bussy Siegel, touch Pretty Boy Floyd

Play with the numbers, with the possibilities

Play “Cry me a river” for the Lord of the Gods

Touch Number 9, Number 6

Play it for Lyndsey and Stevie Nicks

Play Nat King Cole, play “Country Boy”

Play “Fall in the Suburbs” for “Terry Malloy”

Play “It Happened One Night” and “A Night of Sin”

There are 12 million souls who are listening to them

Play “Merchant of Venice”, play “Mercenaries of Death”

Play “Stella with Starlight” for Lady Macbeth

Don’t worry, Mr. President. Help is coming

Your brothers are coming; It will be hell

Brothers? What brothers? What is that from hell?

Tell them, “We are waiting. They keep coming ”We will catch them too.

Love Field is where your plane landed

but he never got up off the ground again

It was a difficult act to follow, insurmountable

They killed him on the altar of the rising sun

Play “Fog” for me and “That old devilish moon”

Play “Anything Goes” and “Memphis in June”

Play “Lonely at the top” and “There’s only the brave”

Play it for Houdini circling around his grave

Play Jelly Doll Morton, play “Lucille”

Play “Deep in a Dream” and play “Driving Wheel”

Play “Moonlight” in sharp F

and “A Key to the Highway” for the Harp King

Play “Marching for Georgia” and “Drums of Dumbarton”

Touch, darkness and death will come when it comes

Play “Love Me or Leave Me” for the great Bud Powell

Touch “The bloodstained flag”, touch “The vilest murder”