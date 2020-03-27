We change the third and go to the early years of Madonna; without a doubt the queen of pop at that time. Who has not hummed this song ever. Like a Virgin is one of the magnificent songs belonging to the album of the same name. What times right? It was around 1984, in the midst of the best years that music has given us in all its genres.

LIKE A VIRGIN – MADONNA

LIKE A VIRGIN

I survived the desert

somehow I made it

I didn’t know how lost I was until I found you

I was defeated, incomplete, I had been tricked

I was sad and blue, but you make me feel

Yes, you make me feel renewed and bright

Like a virgin

touched for the first time

like a virgin

when your heart beats next to mine

I’m going to give you all my love, boy

My fear fades quickly

I’ve been saving everything for you, because only love can last

You are so good and you are mine

You make me strong, yes, you make me daring

Oh your love thaws

Yes, your love thaws what was hidden and cold

Like a virgin (listen)

excited for the first time

Like a virgin

with your heartbeat next to mine

Like a virgin

Like a virgin

I feel so good inside

when you hold me and your heart beats

and you love me

Oh baby yeah

Can’t you hear my heart beating for the first time?