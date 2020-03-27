We change the third and go to the early years of Madonna; without a doubt the queen of pop at that time. Who has not hummed this song ever. Like a Virgin is one of the magnificent songs belonging to the album of the same name. What times right? It was around 1984, in the midst of the best years that music has given us in all its genres.
LIKE A VIRGIN – MADONNA
I survived the desert
somehow I made it
I didn’t know how lost I was until I found you
I was defeated, incomplete, I had been tricked
I was sad and blue, but you make me feel
Yes, you make me feel renewed and bright
Like a virgin
touched for the first time
like a virgin
when your heart beats next to mine
I’m going to give you all my love, boy
My fear fades quickly
I’ve been saving everything for you, because only love can last
You are so good and you are mine
You make me strong, yes, you make me daring
Oh your love thaws
Yes, your love thaws what was hidden and cold
Like a virgin (listen)
excited for the first time
Like a virgin
with your heartbeat next to mine
Like a virgin
Like a virgin
I feel so good inside
when you hold me and your heart beats
and you love me
Oh baby yeah
Can’t you hear my heart beating for the first time?