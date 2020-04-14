What a good singer is Seal. I still remember this song like it was yesterday. A melody that time does not pass, with a surreal and beautiful lyrics. It belongs to the album of the same name and was a success at that time, from which echoes are still heard.

SEAL – SEAL

Crazy

In a church next to the facade

he talks about people sinking under the weight of life.

Only the child knows.

A man decides after seventy years what to go there for.

It’s there to unlock the door,

while those who surround and criticize him sleep.

And by a fractal on which the wall cracks, I see you, my friend

and I touch your face again.

Miracles will happen just as we will stumble.

But we will never survive unless we get a little crazy.

We will never survive unless we freak out a bit.

Crazy people are walking through my head

one of them got a gun to shoot the other

and yet they were friends who went to school together

understand it, understand it, understand it yeah!

If we all went there when we first took the pill

then maybe, then…, maybe

miracles will happen as we speak.

But we will never survive unless we freak out a little

no we will never survive unless we freak out a little

Oh!

no we will never survive unless

let’s go crazy

Oh! it’s my favorite

In a crowded sky, only a few want to fly

Isn’t that insane?

In a crowded world, only a few want to fly

Isn’t that insane?

In a paradise of people only some who want to fly

Isn’t that insane?

In a crowded world there are only a few who want to fly

Isn’t that insane?

Isn’t that insane?

Isn’t that insane?

Isn’t that insane?

Oh!

But we will never survive unless

let’s go crazy

no we will never survive unless

let’s go crazy

But we will never survive unless

let’s go crazy

no we will never survive unless

let’s go crazy