What a good singer is Seal. I still remember this song like it was yesterday. A melody that time does not pass, with a surreal and beautiful lyrics. It belongs to the album of the same name and was a success at that time, from which echoes are still heard.
SEAL – SEAL
Crazy
In a church next to the facade
he talks about people sinking under the weight of life.
Only the child knows.
A man decides after seventy years what to go there for.
It’s there to unlock the door,
while those who surround and criticize him sleep.
And by a fractal on which the wall cracks, I see you, my friend
and I touch your face again.
Miracles will happen just as we will stumble.
But we will never survive unless we get a little crazy.
We will never survive unless we freak out a bit.
Crazy people are walking through my head
one of them got a gun to shoot the other
and yet they were friends who went to school together
understand it, understand it, understand it yeah!
If we all went there when we first took the pill
then maybe, then…, maybe
miracles will happen as we speak.
But we will never survive unless we freak out a little
no we will never survive unless we freak out a little
Oh!
no we will never survive unless
let’s go crazy
Oh! it’s my favorite
In a crowded sky, only a few want to fly
Isn’t that insane?
In a crowded world, only a few want to fly
Isn’t that insane?
In a paradise of people only some who want to fly
Isn’t that insane?
In a crowded world there are only a few who want to fly
Isn’t that insane?
Isn’t that insane?
Isn’t that insane?
Isn’t that insane?
Oh!
But we will never survive unless
let’s go crazy
no we will never survive unless
let’s go crazy
But we will never survive unless
let’s go crazy
no we will never survive unless
let’s go crazy