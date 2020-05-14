Yoshio, the Mexican singer who died this Wednesday, May 13, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, left a legacy of 50 years of musical career, was an icon of the romantic ballad with songs that will last in the hearts of the public.

Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio, started his career in the 70s, however, he was more successful during the 80s.

The interpreter of Reina de Corazones is really called Gustavo, but his father called him Yoshio when he was a child, because in Japanese it means “noble man”, so he adopted the nickname as stage name.

The artist was the winner of an OTI award in 1981 with the theme What Happened, he was authored by Felipe Gil, and after winning the local contest, he ranked third in the international competition.

Yoshio’s shares in the music scene

In 2014 he participated in the tribute work to José José Amar y querer, as a guest of José Joel, son of the “Prince of Song”, with the musical concept Los Amantes, made up of Yoshio, Alejandra Ávalos, Gualberto Castro, Laura Zapata, Manoella Torres and Mario Pintor.

In August 2015, he celebrated 45 years of musical career with a concert in which the famous singer accompanied by friends and colleagues from the guild, such as the Mexican singer Yuri and the ranchero genre interpreter Aida Cuevas, where Yoshio also took the opportunity to release his album Amo life.

In 2016, the artist paid tribute to the Yucatecan singer and songwriter Armando Manzanero with the concert Lo Maravi Yoshio de Manzanero, at the Lunario of the National Auditorium, which he recorded on emblematic record material.

Later, he also paid tribute to Álvaro Carrillo, under the same concept:

The next album will be a tribute to the great Álvaro Carrillo with the best of his repertoire, although it is huge, I will choose the best known themes, ”said the famous in 2017.

The singer worked with great artists such as Carlos Cuevas, Manoella Torres as well as Oscar Chávez and released songs that became great hits, such as:

Singer Yoshio died of complications from the global pandemic of COVID-19, a disease for which he had been hospitalized in Mexico City on May 2.

