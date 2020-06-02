The vast majority of us had many plans for this 2020, plans that the coronavirus came to collapse one by one to the degree that there is a whole compendium of memes about it. Our life is another after the quarantine and the Playlists that people create, search and listen to on Spotify are no exception.

And it is that instead of themes that dominated the platform, such as those related to parties, outings with friends, dinners in restaurants or traveling on the road, lately people are much more inclined to playlists to accompany activities in the home such as cleaning, studying at home, doing home office and even painting their hair.

The above as reported by Spotify itself after an analysis carried out between April 17 and May 17 of this – and terrifying – 2020. The information, taken up by Infobae, shows that people’s habits changed radically during quarantine because everything revolves around things we do at home or jobs that we prefer to do “by ourselves”, instead of looking for someone who has that profession or trade.

And yes, Other themes for playlists that gained momentum in the aforementioned period are those that accompany people in activities such as painting the house, repairing furniture, cooking new dishes, going into gardening and many other activities that previously we used to delegate or simply were not those that dominated our day to day.

Also, songs like Lena Amor Prohibido ’by Selena and‘ Uptown Funk ’by Bruno Mars (to carry out cleaning tasks at home); From Work From Home ’by Fifth Harmony (for the home office); and Ril Complicated ’by Avril Lavigne, are some of the most listened songs in the new playlist themes that dominate during quarantine.

If you love music as much as we do and it has helped you endure the nine hundred and many days that quarantine has been in, Surely you felt identified with the new themes that Spotify playlists headline today, right?