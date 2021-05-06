Songs to dedicate to mom!

In this article we will tell you about a very special song that you could sing, dedicate or even recite to your mother on this Mother’s Day. It is almost approaching, we are only 4 days away from this wonderful celebration that we should not miss. What a blessing to have these beings full of light and love in our lives! We tell you about this song to dedicate to mom in Music News.

A mother is the most blessed thing that can happen to you in life, because if you have realized it, in life you may have problems with your friends, or with your partners, if the friendship or love between them is real then It will eventually be fixed, if the friendship was not sincere then that is when friends distance themselves forever, or if your partner’s love was not true, then he will go looking for another, or he will cheat on you, he will betray you, you will simply be completely unaware to the person you think was your partner.

But something totally different happens with your mom, your mom, no matter how opposite are the reactions, actions, decisions, or thoughts between you and your mom, you will always have her unconditional love, this does not mean that you can do whatever you want and her It will always be there, and although it is true, we must know that a mother will always support us, no matter how bad our decisions are despite the, I told you, in reality, whatever decision you make, she He will always always be behind you supporting you and giving you all his love. He will never let you down, at least that’s how I felt it.

Today we present you a wonderful song by Christina Aguilera, entitled, “Oh Mother”, a song that has almost 10 million views and with this date approaching it will surely grow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_BZQ77akOg