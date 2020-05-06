One of the elements that cannot be missing in the James Bond films are the original songs performed by great music stars and the 25th installment will be no exception, since it has been announced that a renowned singer will be in this project. Will it be Ariana Grande or Billie Eilish will sing the song of ‘No Time to Die’?

It is known that the producers of this saga hire musicians who have a strong popularity internationally and create a theme that gives identity to the movies, which is why Paul McCartney, Adele, Madonna, Duran Duran and John Barry have participated.

However, this time around this sequel starring Daniel Craig will make history, as it has been announced that Billie Eilish will sing the song of ‘No Time to Die’, becoming the first teenager to perform the official song.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg – James Bond (@ 007) January 14, 2020

The news was released on 007 social media, where you can read a message: “Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond song. “

For her part, the 18-year-old artist explained in a statement: “It feels crazy to be part of this in every way. Being able to make the title song of a film that is part of such a legendary series is a great honor. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I’m still in shock. ”

Likewise, Eilish has not stopped sharing this announcement on his social networks, either with messages of thanks or with photos of the legendary Bond girls.

Although Billie Eilish will sing the song ‘No Time to Die’, it is still unknown when it will finally be heard so it will take a while. While the film will hit theaters on April 2, 2020.