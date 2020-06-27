The American company Sondors just introduced three new electric bikes high power that are part of a new design line called Elite. In all three models, Rockstar, LX and Cruiser, Sondors has played with the design and the situation of the components of the bikes to offer a spectacular frame, very different from what can usually be seen on a high-end bike. With a high energy capacity in its batteries, 1 kWh, and with very low initial prices, Sondors has configured a field bike, a mixed-use bike and a road-city bike that meets the needs of all cyclists.

The Sondors brand first appeared on the scene in 2015 thanks to a crowdfunding campaign, offering a catalog of low-cost electric bikes. A strategy that has continued throughout all these years and that has led it to manufacture and sell more than 50,000 units worldwide. Earlier this year, Sondors introduced its two most affordable models starting at $ 799 (about $ 725): Sondors Thin and Sondors Original. Both are the protagonists of a campaign called ‘Electric for Everyone’ (‘Electric bikes for everyone’), with which it aims to offer electric bicycles with good benefits at a very reasonable price.

Now you have just added three new models to your catalog Rockstar Sondors, LX Sondors and Cruiser Sondors, They play in a higher league, but they also come with contained prices. In the United States they range from $ 2,000 and $ 2,500 of which 299 must be previously delivered as a reservation deposit. The negative part is that, at the moment, these models are not shipped to Europe, although perhaps it is only a matter of time, since other models are distributed in the Old Continent. This is the case of the Sondors Fold XS, an electric, folding and high-performance bicycle whose price is $ 1,899 (about 1,690 euros)

In all three cases they have the powerful electric motor Bafang M620, also known as Bafang Ultra, capable of reaching 1,500 W of power and 160 Nm of torque. With the 25 A controller that will incorporate these three bicycles, the power will be limited to 1,200 W, a not inconsiderable figure for an electric bicycle. It is precisely the power of this engine that determines the capabilities of the components that must be mounted on the bicycle. Sprockets, connecting rods, chainrings and cassettes often suffer the consequences of their enormous power.

Rockstar Sondors – Full Suspension

The distinguishing feature of Rockstar Sondors is that it has, in addition to a front suspension fork, and a rear suspension with a travel of 150 mm. All brake and gear cables are routed in the “forged and custom machined” aluminum alloy frame and a 48V and 21Ah battery that hides 1 kWh capacity. According to Sondors, the autonomy that it should offer under the usual conditions of use will move between 64 and 96 kilometers with each load.

Sondors Rockstar: full suspension electric mountain bike.

With the M620 Bafang Ultra engine, the Sondors Rockstar is capable of reaching top speeds in excess of 45 km / h, which, in any case, depends on the configuration chosen by the rider and the gear ratio that is engaged. The seat post can be operated remotely and integrates led lighting. Its price in the United States will be $ 2,499 of which 299 must be advanced for the reservation and formalization of the order. The estimated delivery date is October of this year.

Sondors LX: “fat wheels” for any terrain

The box of the Sondors LX It responds to a much more relaxed driving posture than the previous one but maintains its engine, battery and front suspension fork, although it dispenses with rear damping.

Sondors LX: electric bicycle for mixed use.

Sondors describes it as “a wide-wheel electric bicycle for sports use with a new high frame.” It includes very wide and balloon-shaped tires (26 ”x4.9”) designed to offer high performance even on slippery surfaces such as sand. or snow.

Its price is $ 1,999 and you need the same deposit to formalize the reservation and also, deliveries will start in October

Sondors Cruise, elegance is not at odds with power

The design and presence of the Sondors Cruise reveal their “ride” electric bike character. It maintains the same technical characteristics but opts for a completely rigid frame: neither front nor rear suspension. In addition to these absences, the tires with the clean white side reveal that it is intended to circulate around town or on the road. Its price is $ 1,999 with the same purchase conditions as the previous two.

Sondors Cruise: electric bicycle for urban use.