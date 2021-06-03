Sonderwunsch program returns to Porsche to create unique cars | Motor

Porsche brings back its Sonderwunsch customization program from the 1970s. Through it, customers will be able to modify all kinds of aspects of their cars.

Porsche takes its customization offering further by expanding its current options and reinterpreting Sonderwunsch -in German “special request” -, the legendary program that was part of the brand at the end of the 70s.

With this new edition, the firm ensures that it will be allow customization of unique pieces, which will be created between the brand and the client. Likewise, colors and materials specified by the client may be included, so that the result is that of a unique car.

These modifications can be carried out in the production process -in what is called Factory Commissioning- or after the delivery of the vehicle -in the so-called Factory Re-Commissioning and Factory One-Off-. In this way, each client can have a car made to your liking, with a program that competes with those of other firms such as the Special Project from Ferrari.

According to Porsche, they will evaluate all requests made to them and can be carried out as long as they are reasonable. There will be some glaring limitations, but it seems that almost any option will be available to those with enough inspiration and money.

This new strategy will include the divisions Tequipment Y Classic. The first offers accessories and equipment options that have been increased from 150 to 500 pieces. The second, for its part, is responsible for the supply of spare parts and factory restorations of classic models of the German firm, in addition to offering the possibility of including different accessories for these models. In this way, they hope to cover all Porsche business areas.

On the other hand, the brand has also expanded the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, with more products that can be customized by customers. Thus, labels, numbering, printing, logo projectors can be added … The limit is set by the imagination thanks to more than 700 options available to users.

Overall, the German firm hopes to give a strong boost to its customization offering and these options will soon be offered to customers. However, the highlight is the return of Sonderwunsch, so we will have to be pending to see what creations can come out thanks to this program.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.