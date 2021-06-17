Son of migrant farmers graduates as a doctor from Harvard

Eric Juarez He is the second of five children of a peasant migrant couple and he has given his parents several moments of pride, which he adds to having graduated as a doctor from Harvard University.

“Here I am ma ‘, pa’ … I know that I will never be able to pay you, but here I go to make you want as you have told me all these years,” says the young man about supporting his parents.

The story published by Telemundo narrates that Maricela Y Loreto Juarez, immigrants from the State of Mexico, settled in Georgia, in search of a better life.

“We were looking for the future, to be well … or to be a little better here in the United States,” Loreto told the television station.

Maricela recalled that when she arrived in the country she had to work hard for a few pennies.

“It’s very heavy, having to walk well out of the way to have to put down your tomato pot and for 40 cents and so, that’s right,” he said.

The effort, however, has paid off for the family, as Eric managed to graduate first in his class from high school and now become a doctor.

“Here I am at the beginning of my career as a doctor,” he told Telemundo during his first visit to UCLA Health, where he will do a four-year residency in the area of ​​neurology.

The young man told the television about other plans, such as returning to Georgia, where the Latino community is growing, and helping marginalized communities.