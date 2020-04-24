Son of Marília Mendonça enchants countryman in video: ‘Is there anything more beautiful?’

Marília Mendonça has recorded moments with her son on the web during the quarantine. Experiencing home isolation with the family, the singer published a video of Léo, 4 months old, sleeping and melted with the beauty of the baby, which is the result of the relationship with the musician Murilo Huff. ‘Answer me: is there anything more beautiful in this universe?’ Asked the countryman in the image caption

Marília Mendonça brings a real show of good humor in their profiles on social networks. In addition to various aspects of her routine and statements about her personal life, the singer shares moments of motherhood with fans. After having fun on the web with his son’s funny Tik Tok, the countryman published a video of Léo sleeping and praised the baby’s beauty, the result of his relationship with the musician Murilo Huff. “Answer me: is there anything more beautiful in this universe?”, The artist melted this Friday (24).

Marília Mendonça celebrates 4 months of son

In the last week, Leo completed 4 months of life and won a party with special decoration: the theme was circus. “In times of social isolation, we are having the opportunity to connect more and more with the people we love at home. Today my little boy is 4 months old and I wanted to celebrate, even though I could not invite anyone. Today I celebrate our mutual love. , I celebrate your life, I celebrate our affinity getting bigger and bigger, I celebrate your little hands that already touch my face “, started Marília.

Singer pays homage to Leo on the web

A success on Marília’s social networks, Léo won a statement from his mother, for whom he is always pampered. “I celebrate his infinite songs that no one understands, I celebrate his naps that only last 20 minutes, I celebrate every little one that is my reason to live and believe! Thank you God! Take care of us! Take care of him for me! Give us the ability to create this little thing little girl who gave us to call her son! I love you, Leo! “, wrote the Goiana.

Sertaneja makes live and explains absence of band

Recently, Marília Mendonça joined virtual shows and made history: the “queen of suffering” reached the mark of 3.2 million simultaneous accesses, thus becoming the biggest transmission in the platform’s history. On Twitter, she explained the fact that she does not have musicians and staff. “I received some messages talking about putting a musician and band on the live and the answer is: I will not. If something is not necessary for the live to happen and I can preserve them, I will preserve them,” he said.

Artist denies indirect post on Twitter

Marília, however, made it clear that the message was not an indirect one: “I hope you understand that this is not a professional show. It is an entertainment alternative. Remembering that this is my opinion. Each one has their own working method”. The 24-year-old took the top three trending topics in the world category and was present in 8 of the 10 TTs in Brazil. The presentation lasted more than three hours, raised funds in a campaign against the new coronavirus and had interpreters of pounds.

(By Patrícia Dias)

