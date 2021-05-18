Son of Mariana Levy moves Ana Bárbara with a tender message

Ana Barbara received the best Mother’s Day gift from Jose Emilio, the youngest son of her ex-husband Jose Maria Fernandez and the deceased Mariana levy. Although the singer is not his biological mother, the boy considers her as his mother and for this he congratulated her with an emotional dedication that made the singer of Bandido shed some tears.

© CustomThe whole family … Ana Bárbara with her three biological children: Emiliano, José María and Jerónimo, and the two children of Mariana Levy and ‘El Pirru’, José Emilio and Paula

Through her social networks, Ana Bárbara shared the beautiful thought that José Emilio dedicated to her for Mother’s Day, which also reached the hearts of her other two children, José María Fernández Ugalde -of her marriage to ‘El Pirru’- and Jerónimo Barba, from their relationship with Reyli. José María read the message aloud while his little brother snuggled next to his mother, listening attentively to José Emilio’s words.

© @ josefernandezlevy When Ana Bárbara met José Emilio, he was just a baby and had lost his mother

The Instagram profile @paparazzamx took up Ana Bárbara’s video, in which her son appears reading the message from his older ‘brother’. Thank you for being my mom. Thank you for coming to fill this void when we were children and for continuing to cover it up. Thank you for always taking us forward, for coming to see us or for us to go ”.