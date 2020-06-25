Son of José José reveals, his father does not rest in a golden coffin as it was believed | Instagram

José Joel, the singer’s eldest son Jose jose, again causes a stir after talking about the coffin where the artist’s remains supposedly rest.

The eldest son of the Mexican singer and idol, José Romulo Sosa, best known in the artistic world for Jose jose Now he revealed details about the coffin used to carry the singer’s body.

José Joel mentioned that despite what was said, the coffin where they placed the « Prince of Song » only had a colored cover GoldenHowever, this did not mean that it was covered with said material, according to what he points out.

It is not what they boasted, « he said.

The also singer, José Joel He pointed out that despite what was said at one time, the coffin that transferred the remains of the artist’s body is not the model that is believed, it marks « The Promethean«

He noted that if they had been « covered in gold » as stated, they would not have been allowed to move to Mexico.

It was ordinary and ordinary, with a lacquer finish, which gave it a special shine. José Joel commented, his only « serious » value is sentimental.

So he also denied that the coffin it would have cost more than 250 thousand dollars, (price in which this type of boxes are around).

I can tell you no. At the time in Miami, these same people told us: And keep the coffin, we are not interested, keep everything ’, if it cost that, do you think they would have given it to us?” José Joel highlighted.

However, prior to these statements the son of Anel Noreña and Jose jose He had already sparked controversy by revealing his suspicions about the artist’s ashes being moved, pointing out that it could be as much as « popcorn or Corn Flakes ».

The supposed coffin in which it was secured, protected the remains of the artist is called « Prometheus« These types of coffins are made of bronze and are plated in 24 karat gold plating and can cost more than $ 250,000.

Coffins of this type have been manufactured for funerals of great celebrities such as Michael Jackson, James Brown and Aretha Franklin.