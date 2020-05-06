Jenni Rivera’s son causes controversy Juan Ángel López wears Saint Judas Tadeo medal The young man is of Christian religion, hence the amazement of several

Despite the emotional message he shared, Juan Ángel López, son of the late singer Jenni Rivera, caused controversy for wearing a Saint Judas Tadeo medal, since he professes the Christian religion.

So far, this publication, which is available on his official Instagram account, has just over 12 thousand likes, including his grandmother, Mrs. Rosa, and his aunt, Rosie Rivera, and says the following:

“It amazes me how many people go to war for others without hesitation, but the scariest thing is that they face their own demons. Most will never be brave enough to do that. You really are your worst enemy and you won’t know it for much of your life. “

In this image, Juan Ángel López, the son of Jenni Rivera, shows a very serious face and stares at the camera while he is in the driver’s seat of his car. The young man wears a white t-shirt and a cap of the same color, but what stands out most are the medals hanging on his chest, one of them from San Judas Tadeo.

In another post, Jenni Rivera’s son confessed: “The fact that he posted a photo of me wearing my medals and triggered a huge fight shows why people don’t want to go to church.”

Immediately, some of his followers came to his defense: “People judge no matter what it is. Do what makes you happy and dress how you want. “” People can fight every day and hour for one’s religion or clothing, but they are not hot enough to admit and defend their own beliefs in person. “

Despite the controversy, several people showed their support for the young man, who appears on his Instagram profile as “Son of God, Aquarius, The Five, Producer, and the greatest boy of mom forever”: “My devotion it is San Judas Tadeo, the Virgin of Guadalupe and Saint Benedict, and of course, God is number one ”.

A user made the following statement: “I can see a lot of sadness in your eyes,” to which Juan Ángel López replied: “I am very happy these days.”

Someone else noticed something else on their medals, very apart from San Judas Tadeo: “Did you know that the black rosary is holy death? I would not get dirty with those things, brother ”, to which Jenni Rivera’s son replied:“ Good things keep happening for me and I keep God at the center of everything I do, so I am very well ”.

“You know you are not a Catholic, right? And you like numerology and those medals are a curse, “said a follower, to which the young man was not silent and said:” You should investigate more. “