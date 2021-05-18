Son of former mayor Guiliani and Trump adviser to seek governorship of New York



Andrew H. Guiliani.

Photo: @AndrewHGiuliani / Courtesy

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced his pre-candidacy for New York governor for 2022 by the Republican party, speaking to CNN today.

Giuliani will run for the Republican nomination in a bid to succeed Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who has ruled the state since 2011 and after a high popularity this year has been caught up in scandals involving allegations of sexual harassment and mishandling of information related to Covid-19 deaths in a nursing home. Cuomo had said until early 2021 that he would seek a new reelection.

The 35-year-old Giuliani is a political advisor who served as special assistant to President Donald Trump and associate director of the Public Liaison Office during that government. It is also contributor to the conservative media channel Newsmax TV.

You will now face an uphill battle in the strongly Democratic state, And being so close to former President Trump he could face wide rejection. While Giuliani is a Republican, he told CNN that “We are running for all New Yorkers.”

“This is for any New Yorker who believes that in 2022 we need to save New York,” he said.

News in development.