Ricardo González Guajardo, Cepillín’s son, spoke with CNN about the legacy he leaves behind for several generations of followers. “My dad was remembered as the ‘TV clown.’ I hope he is now remembered as everyone’s little clown. People have come to say goodbye to him with photos, cheers, it is a mixture of feelings, “said González Guajardo. Cepillín had recently ventured into Tik Tok, achieving more than two million followers.