A controversial photo recently revealed shows Maddox’s annoyance during the wedding of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Maddox is the oldest son of the actress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, It was the same actress who adopted him in 2002 in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed one of the strongest couples in the entertainment industry with three biological children Shilow, Viviene and Knox (these last two twins) and three adopted Pax, Zahara and Maddox, who together formed a large family.

However, the reality within the “loving” family of Brad and Angelina is that apparently in the last years of their marriage there was no good relationship between the actor and one of his children, Maddox, the first child that the actress adopted.

Even one of the reasons why the actress Angelina The petition for divorce was an altercation that “father and son” had on an airplane, so the relationship was not the same from that moment.

Now the son of Brad Pitt He has given controversial statements in which he has hinted that he never wanted the actor and a photo in addition to an interview that was conducted with the university student today support the rumors of how indignant he felt with his mother’s wedding.

The actors met when they starred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith and joined their lives in the 2014 some years after being a couple since they both refused to be legally bound, until their union was valid for all people.

However, there is proof that not everyone was very happy with this weddingAs a photo shared by the @shilohjoliepittofficial account shows a moment with the whole family together posing on a staircase and smiling, all except Maddox, the couple’s oldest son.

It is worth mentioning that Maddox has a very close relationship with the actress since the first child she adopted years before meeting Brad, so together Angelina and Maddox they traveled the world and had each other which allowed them to create a great connection.

In the moment in which Brad and Angelina They started their romance, it took the actor a long time to create a connection with the little one back then.

So that Maddox, at first he did not agree to the union of the actors, on the other hand perhaps the annoyance of the young man continues with the latest news of the single life of Brad who is rumored strongly that he returned to the arms of Jennifer Aniston.

Therefore, the above could perhaps be a low blow by Maddox to his father since in a recent interview with the young man by In Touch magazine, the young man responded very evasively when asked if his father would visit him at his new university in South Korea.

I do not know anything about that, nor what will happen between us, he answered cordially.

Subsequently, it was questioned whether the link between them it would have been broken forever to what he replied.

Well what has to happen will happen

In addition a source told Us Weelky magazine that Maddox himself “does not see himself as the son of Brad Pitt.” Despite the fact that he is also the actor’s adoptive son.

