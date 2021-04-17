Son of an elderly Hispanic woman beaten by a “racist” in California: “He started hitting my mother very hard on the head and no one helped her”



File photo of children playing in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of California, where an elderly Hispanic woman was the victim of a racial attack.

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

A 70-year-old Latina woman was brutally beaten when he got off a bus in Los Angeles in front of a supermarket in the Eagle Rock neighborhood. The old woman suffered severe injuries to her face and head. His son told Noticias Telemundo that the aggressor downloaded racial slurs to his mother thinking that because of her features she was an Asian woman, although in reality she is Mexican-American.

“He started hitting my mom really hard on the head and nobody helped her “lamented the woman’s son, who could not open his eyes due to the swelling caused by the blows.

The aggressor, a 23-year-old African-American woman, was arrested by the authorities.

This is one of two racist hate attacks that occurred in one week in Los Angeles. The second victim is a Latino man, 39 years old, who received a beating that left him seriously injured.

The racist incident occurred Thursday around the Vermont Avenue and Beverly Boulevard subway in East Hollywood. The suspect, who has not been arrested, gave the victim racial and homophobic insults.

“It is a very sad thing. There is a lot of hatred especially for people of color, or who seem Asian and perhaps they are not, ”lamented Hilda Solís, president of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

