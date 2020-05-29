Although in the death certificate it was detailed that Francisco José Solís, from Rivera, died at 7:43 pm this Wednesday in the Rivas hospital from severe pneumonia, his son Sandy Antonio Solís Solórzano assured to THE PRESS that her father died from Covid-19.

He said that the coffin that contained the remains of his father was sealed by a hospital nurse, at the entrance where before the arrival in the country of Covid-19, emergencies were attended. The orientation was to be buried immediately.

He reported that his father worked in municipal services of the Rivas mayor’s office, as a garbage collector in the market sector, and that on May 18 he was admitted to the hospital in this city, with symptoms similar to Covid-19.

“He already had fever and breathing difficulties and went to his pension clinic and what they did was prescribe acetaminophen and they sent him home, and when he saw that he was having trouble breathing, he made the decision to take him to a private clinic, where he was They made a plaque that revealed spots in his lungs and the doctor who treated him told us that they were symptoms of Covid-19 and that we better take him to the hospital because it was complicated, ”he assured.

The death certificate of 56-year-old Francisco José Solís, issued by the Rivas hospital. THE PRESS / Lésber Quintero

“The painful thing is that they lie”

According to Solís Solórzano, since his father was admitted to the Rivas hospital, they did not see him alive again, since they were not allowed to enter.

“The painful thing about this is that they lie to us, because at 7:30 at night a doctor calls us to report that my dad was fine, that he was improving, and half an hour later they tell us that he has died of a heart attack. And then in the death certificate they say that he dies from severe pneumonia, when we know it was from Covid-19 and this is a very dangerous situation. I believe that families should not be lied to, “lamented the citizen.

He added that at the time they arrived to remove the body, the absence of the health personnel was also notorious and that they had to put the body of his father in the coffin, so that later the nurse sealed it with nails. The burial took place at 11:30 at night.