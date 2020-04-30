BRASILIA – Broadcasting on social networks, Jair Renan Bolsonaro, ’04’ son of President Jair Bolsonaro, 22, treated the covid-19 pandemic with disdain, which has killed more than 5,400 people in Brazil so far. “This is the story of the media there to lock you in the house. Thinking that the world is ending. Gee, it’s just a little cold, brother,” he said, amending a curse word. “I got it, it passed. I’d rather die having sex than coughing,” he added.

In other moments of the video, when Jair Renan appears playing an online game, he also deals with the disease. When interacting with other players, he is asked in the “chat” of the transmission if he had the disease, but this time he says he does not and repeats his father’s phrase. “This flu does not reach me, no. My track record.”

There are 4 videos on this page that show Bolsonaro’s son “04” playing online shooting games while interacting with comments made in the “chat”. At a certain point, Jair Renan defends the free possession of a weapon and insinuates that, if there were weapons, the population would break the rules of isolation. “For me, everyone had to have a gun anyway. I doubt if everyone in the population had a gun, they would have this quarantine there.”

Renan’s statement about taking covid-19 went viral on social media on Thursday, 30, and was taken from a 43-minute video posted 10 days ago on a profile named after Jair Renan on a social network to broadcast online.

Wanted, the Highland he said he would not comment on statements by the president’s son and would not confirm whether he really had the disease. O state also tries to contact Renan. On April 10, the President of the Republic visited his son Jair Renan in the apartment where the young man lives, in the Southwest, in Brasilia.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son ’04’ of the President of the Republic.

Photo: Playback / YouTube / Estadão

In addition to dealing with covid-19, in the online gaming videos, Jair Renan comments on controversies surrounding the Bolsonaro family. Asked in the chat if “it’s time for your father’s impeachment”, he replies with several bad words.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.